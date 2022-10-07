While Emily Ratajkowski has been hitting the catwalk since 2015, she walked designer runways more than ever in 2022. This fall, she made memorable appearances at fashion week, from New York Fashion Week, where she boldly freed the nipple, to London to Milan and Paris.

Ratajkowski (AKA EmRata) has been tapped by some of the most popular designers, such as Versace, Miu Miu, JW Anderson, Tory Burch, and Nensi Dojaka, who’s become a favorite of many celebrities in the past couple of years. The street style tastemaker was also chosen to appear alongside Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss, and Serena Williams at the star-studded Vogue World show at NYFW.

On each catwalk the My Body writer has walked to date, she’s delivered her signature EmRata flair every time. Whether she’s modeling an itty-bitty bra, a trendy moto jacket, or an oversized tee, she always looks calm, cool, and collected on the runway — as though she was born to do exactly this. She’s simply, a natural.

To that end, step into a time portal of my creation and let’s take a look back at some of Emily Ratajkowski’s most notable catwalk moments spanning from 2015 up until the present day.

1 Miu Miu Spring 2023 Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ratajkowski strutted her stuff at Miu Miu in a skimpy utility bra and a brown cargo skirt with puffy pockets. White underwear poking out from underneath, plus a shoulder bag, and black thong sandals completed the edgy look.

2 Versace Spring 2023 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Motocross-inspired ‘fits are trending right now, so it’s no wonder Ratajkowski hit the runway in this biker-chic look at Versace’s spring ‘23 show.

3 Nensi Dojaka Spring 2023 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Your girl looked elegant and sultry in a sheer, color block, bustier gown and pearl drop earrings at Nensi Dojaka’s London Fashion Week show.

4 JW Anderson Spring 2023 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images EmRata was effortlessly cool in a plain black T-shirt, sparkly baggy pants with rips, and clunky green shoes at JW Anderson’s LFW show.

5 Vogue World JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Vogue World show, she stepped out in a shimmering see-through number featuring a net-like design and a belt slung low around her hips.

6 Tory Burch Spring 2023 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images She turned heads at Tory Burch’s NYFW show in this revealing ensemble complete with a sheer top and bra, vibrant orange skirt, and unique heels.

7 Versace Fall 2022 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Walking for Versace again in February 2022, Ratajkowski wore a slinky, chain-style dress over glossy black latex pants. A fabulously bold look.

8 Michael Kors Fall 2022 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images The best-selling author modeled a skimpy, leopard-print coat dress cinched at the waist with a thick black belt at Michael Kors’ fall 2022 show. I hope she went home with this getup, TBH.

9 Ami Paris Fall 2022 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images At the Ami Paris fall 22 show, she donned an office-ready blazer over a sexy lace-trimmed mini dress, and platform heels. Nailed it.

10 Fendi by Versace Pre-Fall 2022 Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She showed face at the Fendi by Versace runway show in 2021, walking out in logos from head to toe.

11 Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ratajkowski rocked a flashy purple bikini with chunky gold jewelry and leopard-print pumps at Rihanna’s 2021 Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 show.

12 Tomo Koizumi Fall 2019 Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pre-pandemic, she donned this fluffy white dress, featuring a unique hem at the Tomo Koizumi show at New York Fashion Week.

13 Versace Fall 2019 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Modeling Versace, yet again, Ratajkowski hit the runway during Milan Men’s Fashion Week 2019 in this saucy black and gold boudoir-inspired look.

14 Versace Pre-Fall 2019 ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images In 2018, the actress and entrepreneur rocked another glamorous LBD, accented with gold details, at Versace’s pre-fall 2019 show.

15 Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2019 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Walking at Dolce & Gabbana’s spring 2019 show, she looked stunning in a sheer dress featuring a corseted bodice and a lace-up front. It’s the red rose in the hair that really does it for me.

16 Versace Fall 2019 Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images More Versace. More black and gold. She kills it every damn time.

17 Bottega Veneta Spring 2018 Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For Bottega Veneta’s spring 2018 show, EmRata traversed the runway in a fringe-embellished frock that I’m sad I don't own.