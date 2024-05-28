Emily Ratajkowski has never met a bikini she didn’t like — and she doesn’t need to be near bodies of water to rock them, either. She takes the slinky beachwear and expertly styles it in unexpected locales, including Met Gala after-parties, New York City streets, and, as recently as last weekend, Monaco’s Grand Prix racetracks. So best believe that when she does find herself seaside, she will don a set... and it will be revealing.

On Monday, after attending the Grand Prix, she spent some downtime on the beaches of Monaco. To no one’s surprise, she found herself a stringy suit perfect for the occasion. What was surprising, however, was its print, which took her love of “cheeky” bikinis to an entirely new level.

Emily’s Bikini-ception

Ratajkowski is no stranger to booty-baring bikinis — she almost exclusively wears thong bottoms to the beach. But her recent set didn’t just put her own cheeks on display: It was also entirely covered in photos of other women’s booty-baring swimsuits. The meta suit was from the UK-based label Fruity Booty, and featured an itty-bitty triangle bra top and side-tie thong bottoms.

She also added a third matching piece in the form of boxer shorts with an identical mosaic print.

Her Bikini Costs $105

While Ratajkowski’s designer ’fits are typically priced in the thousands, her bikinis have always been more financially attainable. This set, for example, is available for $105.

Meanwhile, her boxer shorts, also from the same brand, are sold for $53.

S/O To Her Meaningful Accessories

While Ratajkowski’s swimsuit may have been fun and tongue-in-cheek, her constellation of accessories was packed with meaningful pieces. Aside from wearing an “E” ring to represent herself, she also wore her two divorce rings, AKA her previous engagement ring split in two after she divorced her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. In an interview with Vogue, she said the rings “represent my own personal evolution.”

Her sweetest piece of bling, however, was her diamond-encrusted “Sylvester” nameplate necklace, honoring her three-year-old son.