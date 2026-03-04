Emily Ratajkowski is taking over Fashion Week one city at a time — all naked looks, of course. Over the weekend, the model took over Milan Fashion Week and revived the bodycon trend twice, walking in Gucci’s Fall 2026 show in a silver party dress, then changing into a form-fitting LBD for the brand’s post-show dinner.

Now, she’s set her sights on Paris. On March 4, EmRata attended Courrèges’ Fall 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week, sitting in the front row this time rather than walking the runway. But that didn’t stop her from serving another spicy look.

EmRata’s Cutout Dress

Stepping out of the car, Ratajkowski used the pavement as her personal runway, as any good model does. She donned an ultra-spicy LBD from Courrèges made to look like a skin-tight bodysuit, featuring a high square collar, thong-style cut, and large geometric cutouts along her sides, which created major hip exposure and a backless frame.

The bustier tucked into a low-rise skirt, which featured a small side leg slit for a dose of extra spice.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

She cinched her dress with a skinny black belt that perfectly matched the buckles on her barely visible shoulder straps. She completed her look with all black accessories to form a monochrome look, including aviator sunglasses, rectangular shoulder bag, and strappy sandals, all from the French brand, of course.

EmRata’s Layered Look

The day prior, EmRata stepped out for Dior’s Fall 2026 show and decided to take a break from her usual naked ensembles, instead co-signing 2026’s Y2K-esque layering trend. She wore a white satin blouse from Dior with a halter-neck collar and wrap-around frame, leading to enormous twin bows that descended to the floor behind her.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

She paired her intricate top with black straight-leg trousers, contrasting her whimsy with some practicality. She completed the look with a black leather clutch, narrow oval sunglasses, and croc-leather heels.