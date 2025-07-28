Dakota Johnson. Harry Styles. Julia Garner. BTS’ Jin. And no, I’m not listing the cast of a new boy-band-centric ensemble rom-com. I’m talking about some of Gucci’s A-list endorsers. Through the years, the Italian label has been amassing some of the industry’s most stylish to appear in its campaigns and become front-row fixtures at the shows. That exclusive group gained another member in June: Emily Ratajkowski.

She launched her new role as Gucci’s ambassador with a bang, starring in the GG Monogram campaign (read: a logomania extravaganza). Now, a month later, the Too Much actor co-hosted a party with the label at the Hamptons, modeling not one, but two Gucci bags.

EmRata’s LBD Had A Hip-High Slit

On Saturday, July 26, guests such as Tina Leung, Molly Sims, and Leandra Medine gathered at East Hampton’s Maidstone Hotel & Restaurant to officially celebrate Ratajkowski’s campaign. Though the model was the star of the occasion (apart from the bags, of course), she went the minimalist route for the summer soirée.

She wore a sleeveless little black dress with an elegant bateau neckline, a cut more commonly associated with Audrey Hepburn. The number was fitted across the torso, before billowing into a semi A-line midi cut. To add a splash of Ratajkowski’s signature spice to the ’fit, it featured a slit on one side that ran so high up her hip, the breeze nearly flaunting her butt cheek. While the dress isn’t currently available on the Gucci website, a similar style goes for $3,980.

Carl Timpone/BFA.com

She paired the look with more inky accessories, including heeled sandals and sunglasses.

The neutral base was far from lazy, though; It was strategic. The black canvas served as the perfect backdrop for her monogrammed accessories to shine. Peep the mini canvas tote she clutched in one hand with the straps painted in Gucci’s green-and-red stripes.

Carl Timpone/BFA.com

A Mid-Day Bag Change

Earlier that day, Ratajkowski headed to the brand’s East Hampton boutique carrying a different carryall: the newly debuted Gucci Giglio. (I mean, if you have statement bags to flaunt, why not do a midday bag change?)

Sansho Scott/BFA.com

The large canvas tote, first unveiled at the Gucci Cruise 2026 show, featured the same monogram pattern, striped details, and, most notably, a giant armhole.

Shop Her Bags

If you’re intrigued by either (or both) of Ratajkowski’s arm candy, the Mini GG and Gucci Giglio go for $1,950 and $2,250, respectively.

Take it from EmRata, you can’t go wrong with either one.