Time and again, Emily Ratajkowski proves she’s a devotee of the free the nipple movement.

The model has joined in on the trend via sheer dresses and more, proving that she’s sartorially fearless — a street style force to be reckoned with. On Feb. 2, while attending the Marc Jacobs runway show in New York City, Ratajkowski rocked a monochromatic taupe outfit from the Marc Jacobs fall/winter 2014 archives.

The My Body author donned wool trousers, completed with artful seams and a bold front zipper. She paired them with a bomber-style fur jacket, leaving it unzipped to show the sheer knit top (which she wore sans bra) underneath. The ensembles offers a sophisticated, winter-friendly take on the trend.

Sharing her outfit with the masses, Ratajkowski took to Instagram with a much-needed ‘fit check. “I heard they freed the nip on instagram so,” she said of the video. The caption is a nod to Meta’s advisory board recommending that Instagram change their exclusionary nudity bans. Though the nipple ban has not yet been enacted, you have to applaud her energy.

Ratajkowski also debuted her new ‘do at the fashion event: a short bob with choppy bangs and a much, much darker hair color. With the wavy locks, the barely-there makeup, and the chic, neutral color scheme? The look is worthy of a supermodel.