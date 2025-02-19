Emily Ratajkowski & Hailey Bieber Twinned In Cleavage-Baring Minis

The fashion equivalent of the adage “great minds think alike” is “stylish minds dress alike.” I’m not talking about deliberate homages either à la Sabrina Carpenter channeling Marilyn Monroe or Ariana Grande practically twinning with Audrey Hepburn. The saying applies to two style stars who mind meld so well, that they practically step out in the same outfit. One such example happened this week when Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber stepped out in near-identical dresses.

EmRata’s Gray Mini

On Friday, Feb. 14, Ratajkowski attended SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, joining the rest of Hollywood’s elite in the crowd. While other A-list guests donned intricate gowns, Ratajkowski kept it low-key in a gray minidress. Though the hue can be drab, the My Body author’s dress was far from it, thanks to its unique contours.

Her micro mini hemline was curved and the sleeveless straps were asymmetrical — one was skinny, while the other came in a thick, wavy blob. It resulted in an uneven décolletage-baring neckline. Ever the minimalist, the Gone Girl alum skipped accessories and completed the look with pointed-toe pumps in a similar shade of gray.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even her beauty look was simple. She styled her hair down and kept to hints of mauve on her lips, eyes, and cheeks.

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

Seeing Double: Hailey’s ’Fit

Mere days later, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, the unique silhouette reappeared on another style icon. On the opposite coast, Bieber hosted a Rhode popup in Los Angeles where beauty fans experienced the new Peptide Lip Shape IRL. And her ’fit was fashion déjà vu.

The model wore a dark chocolate minidress with similar asymmetrical details. Her hemline featured an off-center mini-slit before curving out unevenly around her thighs. Like Ratajkowski’s number, her sleeves and plunging neckline were unbalanced. One strap was thick and wavy, while the other featured a fabric overlay. Even the plunge itself wasn’t centered and dipped more to one side.

Instagram/haileybieber

Though their dresses were near-identical in their wavy eccentricity, the two stars mostly differed in the styling. Bieber carried a clutch in a similar shade of brown and slipped on sheer chocolate tights. Instead of pumps, she wore peep-toe heels — a cheugy style making a comeback — with lace-up straps.

Instagram/haileybieber

Same same but different.