Heidi Klum Showed Off Her Toes In These Cheugy Shoes From The 2010s

Heidi Klum knows the power of a barely there dress, having modeled several of them in her illustrious career. That said, she also knows when to pare back. That’s exactly what she did in recent days.

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, the Project Runway alum attended the 2024 Earthshot Prize in Cape Town, South Africa. The environment-forward event, hosted by Prince William, garnered some celeb attendees including Nina Dobrev and Winnie Harlow. Though she stripped back on anything “shocking” as far as revealing ensembles go, Klum stood out in a draped number that made her look like a Greek goddess.

Heidi’s Orange Masterpiece

On the fittingly green carpet, Klum stood out in a bold burst of color: tangerine. It’s a color that’s been popping on more celebs recently, including Blake Lively at the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Klum’s take on the vivid hue featured an asymmetrical shoulder detail while the other sleeve draped close to her elbow. The rest of the fitted look featured strategic draping on the waist and one leg, giving it aqueous movement.

She paired the near-floor-length piece with a relic from the 2010s: metallic peep-toe pumps. If this look is any indication, the toe-flaunting footwear may just be poised for a comeback.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Matching the vibe of the event, Klum opted for simplicity in her accessorizing. Save for a few rings, she kept everything else bare. She also styled her hair in loose waves, another more minimalist choice for the supermodel.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Honorable Mention: The Prince’s Thrifted ’Fit

Since the Prince of Wales created the event in 2020, he’s always advocated for a sustainable dress code. And he practiced what he preached in a double-breasted jacket he thrifted at a London vintage shop. He even paired it with sneakers from Purified, crafted by a former Earthshot Prize finalist.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The sweetest detail, however, was his baby blue and white friendship bracelet. His daughter, Princess Charlotte, a known Taylor Swift fan who attended the Eras Tour with her dad, was inspired to make a bracelet that spelled out “PAPA.” Too cute.