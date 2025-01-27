Hailey Bieber is a fashion and beauty icon. Naturally, when she releases new products through her brand, Rhode, they’re always accompanied by a chic campaign. After teasing a new secret product for a while, Bieber finally freed her followers from all guesswork on Friday, Jan 24, by unveiling Rhode’s latest venture: the Peptide Lip Shape liner.

As expected, she starred in the corresponding shoot, giving serious Jane Fonda workout video flashbacks in the process.

Hailey’s Granny Panties

After her BFF Kendall Jenner popularized the no-pants look, everyone was caught in a pantless frenzy — Bieber included. A big fan of the style, the model has been going pants-free everywhere, including on date nights and at fashion events. Her favorite avenue for the underwear-forward style, however, is via Rhode campaigns.

Over the past couple of years, the majority of her beauty product drops were marked by lingerie-focused looks. (Yes, even when she had a baby bump.) Her latest was no different. She wore a cropped fuzzy sweater with a mock neck in a cream-pink hue. Though her top was fully covered, she skipped traditional bottoms, wearing only high-waisted tighty-whities.

Bieber’s Fashion No-No Done Right

Bieber even committed a fashion sin: She wore socks with sandals. Her knee-high socks were pulled down to her calves for a ruched effect. She then slipped her feet into strappy heels laced up around her socks. It may be a fashion no-no, but on Bieber, it worked.

Courtesy of Rhode

Bieber also carried a curious accessory: pink dumbbells. Paired with her bare legs and high-waisted undies, the look was reminiscent of ’80s workout footage — particularly Jane Fonda’s. The icon used to wear similar high-cut bodysuits in her aerobic videos.

Introducing: The Peptide Lip Shape

Despite the campaign’s fashion focus, what Bieber was selling was a new lip product. Available in 11 shades, including pinks, beiges, taupes, and browns, the Peptide Lip Shade ($24) is a creamy liner that contours the lips.

Though it’s not available to purchase until Thursday, Jan. 30, the waitlist is now live. You can purchase single sticks or the Peptide Lip Shape Set and curate four shades of your choice for $92.