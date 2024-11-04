EmRata Showed Some Skin In This Completely Backless Gown

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art hosted its annual LACMA Art+Film Gala on Nov. 2, and the guest list did not disappoint. From Andrew Garfield to Charli XCX, the stars turned out in droves in their best cocktail attire. But even in a room full of A-listers, Emily Ratajkowski still managed to stick out in a backless number that was equal parts elegant and daring.

EmRata’s Backless Gown

Brown has always been a staple of autumnal styling, but there’s no denying that the rich shade is having even more of a moment this year. Not only is it one of the biggest nail color trends of the season; celebs like Hailey Bieber and Ariana Grande have co-signed the recent brown craze. EmRata is the latest star to give the fall hue her stamp of approval, donning a chocolatey hue to one of the chicest events of the year.

Ratajkowski sported a vintage Donna Karan gown from the designer’s fall 1996 collection. The brown dress boasted a rounded off-the-shoulder neckline with loose satin sleeves that tightened around the wrists, and a velvet skirt that carried all the way to the floor. But the archival piece’s most eye-catching detail by far was the gown’s low-cut backless design, which featured a scooped accent that just barely grazed her tailbone.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The vintage number also features a drop-waist design where the satin bodice meets the velvety bottoms.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The garment was picked out by stylist Emma Jade Morrison, who also dressed Ratajkowski in the iconic JW Anderson micro-minidress the model recently wore to the WSJ Magazine 2024 Innovator Awards on Oct. 29.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

As for glam, the My Body author sported a major side bang while parting half of her hair in front of her shoulder and tucking the other half behind her ear. She also turned heads with a dramatic eye that screamed dark academia, and a muted pink glossy lip for contrast.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The 33-year-old commemorated the special event with a gallery post on Instagram, writing, “lacma gala, thank you so much for having me.”

They say everything comes back in style eventually, so it’s no surprise that the 1996 gown fit in perfectly at the 2024 event.