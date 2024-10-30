When fashion girls get dressed, one of the criteria for putting together an outfit is to ask: “What is it saying?” Apparently, A-listers are taking that literally, wearing pieces imbued with messages. Dua Lipa wore cardigans with declarations of love, Zendaya revived cheeky slogan tees, while Katy Perry donned dresses awash with her lyrics.

The most popular look covered in text is Taylor Swift’s. When the songstress surprised fans with a Tortured Poets Department addition to the Eras Tour setlist in May, she debuted two corresponding white gowns covered in her lyrics. The move spawned several copycat fan looks and, more recently, inspired another celeb to make a statement in white: Emily Ratajkowski.

EmRata’s Little White Mini

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, Ratajkowski attended the WSJ Magazine 2024 Innovator Awards in New York. The event was widely attended, with guests like Ariana Grande, Reese Witherspoon, and Cynthia Erivo. Naturally, everyone leaned into the glamour in their most carpet-worthy ensembles.

Ratajkowski, however, went a much simpler route. Instead of a long gown, she wore a no-frills minidress in ivory. The sleeveless piece featured a fitted stretchy fabric and a high neckline. Embracing the minimalist vibe, she completed her ’fit with strappy black sandals and two diamond rings, aka her “divorce rings.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Say What?

Even in its simplicity, Ratajkowski’s dress spoke volumes. The My Body author harkened to another published writer: Clive Bell.

Designed by JW Anderson, from the label’s Spring/Summer 2025 runway, the dress featured an excerpt from an essay in Bell’s 1914 book, Art. Titled “Simplification and Design,” it read passages about how “there is something ludicrous about hunting for characteristics in the art of today or of yesterday, or of any particular period,” and “In art the only important distinction is the distinction between good art and bad.” The excerpt roped around the back of the dress, too, bearing more musings on the practice of understanding art.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Taylor Lookalike

While Ratajkowski’s dress was a high-brow display (and a subtle reminder that she, too, is a celebrated author with a compilation of essays), she looked like she was about to go on stage at the Eras Tour.

The vibe was so similar to Swift’s dress covered in her “Fortnight” lyrics. In May, the esteemed performer debuted a bridal-looking Vivienne Westwood gown. The skirt repeated the “Fortnight” line, “I love you, it’s ruining my life,” printed in cursive handwriting.

The hidden lyrics on Taylor Swift’s new Tortured Poets dress on the Eras Tour. Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Months later, in July, she debuted a second white dress, this time covered in “Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?” lyrics.

Great writers think alike.