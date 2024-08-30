It’s the end of August, which means it’s time to start mapping out your fall vibe. Whether you’re eyeing a pumpkin-spiced copper hair color or filling your makeup bag with darker, vampier lipsticks, the season’s biggest trends are already making waves.

This fall, beauty experts have shared with Bustle that earthy tones will be big in the manicure world. Besides olive green, blackberry, and apple cider red, chocolate brown nail polish hues will take center stage.

Brown has been a staple in the manicure scene as of late. Just look at the virality of latte nails, for one. Kendall Jenner also prefers the unexpected shade. And with the rise of the “old money” aesthetic, classic beauty girlies have been all about all shades of brown on their fingertips.

Whether you’re into deep chocolate hues or softer caramel tones, brown nails add that cozy, yet sophisticated touch that works with any wardrobe. Keep scrolling to find 12 Pinterest-worthy chocolate brown nail art ideas that’ll keep you looking fresh all autumn long. Happy PSL season, besties.

1 Chocolate Chrome Skittle Nails @lomelinails This chromatic glazed mani is a fresh take on the Skittles-style nail trend, giving it just the right amount of edge.

2 Burnt Sienna Tortoiseshell Print @nailzbystephany Elevate the already chic tortoiseshell print by painting it in darker tones. This pretty set will earn you tons of compliments.

3 Rich Espresso French Tips @itsmakeupbydana / Nails by: @organicnailbarbluejays These espresso-colored French tips pop against the neutral base, and you can take your mani a step further by mixing in solid nails and abstract swirls.

4 Sip-Worthy Swirls @brushedbyb_ Capture the cozy essence of a vanilla latte by getting a smoky, swirled design in various shades of brown and caramel.

5 Toasted Caramel Aura Nails @nailedbytaty_ Aura nails are everywhere right now, and you can easily take the trend into fall by leaning into deeper brown tones.

6 3D Warm Amber Glow @nailedbyliv___ Jelly nails are having a moment, and they look extra cool in an amber hue. The warm hue makes your fingertips look like the caramel drizzle of your fave latte drink — delish.

7 Café Au Lait V-Tip Frenchies @chloezhaang Give some attitude to a minimalist French set with V-shaped tips painted in mocha brown and white diagonal lines.

8 Autumn Marble French Tips @nails_and_soul Another way to upgrade a French mani? Make it marbled with swirls of burgundy, brown, gray, white, and gold.

9 Blooming Brown Florals @nailssxruby Florals for fall? When you paint 3D brown flowers and add chromatic gold accents, you’ve got nature-inspired elegance that truly stands out.

10 Luxe Crocodile Print @jessicawhitenailartist Animal prints are forever, and this mani takes cues from the iconic croc-embossed Hermès Birkin bag. The sleek, glossy texture feels ultra-luxe in rich brown shades.

11 Klimt-Inspired Metallic Accents @morenitachulaixt Channel the opulence of Gustav Klimt by incorporating bronze and gold accents throughout your nails. The shimmering metallics against a warm brown base create a luxurious, gallery-worthy manicure that feels as rich and detailed as the artist’s iconic paintings.