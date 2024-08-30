Nails
Fall mani game on point.
It’s the end of August, which means it’s time to start mapping out your fall vibe. Whether you’re eyeing a pumpkin-spiced copper hair color or filling your makeup bag with darker, vampier lipsticks, the season’s biggest trends are already making waves.
This fall, beauty experts have shared with Bustle that earthy tones will be big in the manicure world. Besides olive green, blackberry, and apple cider red, chocolate brown nail polish hues will take center stage.
Brown has been a staple in the manicure scene as of late. Just look at the virality of latte nails, for one. Kendall Jenner also prefers the unexpected shade. And with the rise of the “old money” aesthetic, classic beauty girlies have been all about all shades of brown on their fingertips.
Whether you’re into deep chocolate hues or softer caramel tones, brown nails add that cozy, yet sophisticated touch that works with any wardrobe. Keep scrolling to find 12 Pinterest-worthy chocolate brown nail art ideas that’ll keep you looking fresh all autumn long. Happy PSL season, besties.
1Chocolate Chrome Skittle Nails
This chromatic glazed mani is a fresh take on the Skittles-style nail trend, giving it just the right amount of edge.
2Burnt Sienna Tortoiseshell Print
Elevate the already chic tortoiseshell print by painting it in darker tones. This pretty set will earn you tons of compliments.
3Rich Espresso French Tips
These espresso-colored French tips pop against the neutral base, and you can take your mani a step further by mixing in solid nails and abstract swirls.
4Sip-Worthy Swirls
Capture the cozy essence of a vanilla latte by getting a smoky, swirled design in various shades of brown and caramel.
5Toasted Caramel Aura Nails
Aura nails are everywhere right now, and you can easily take the trend into fall by leaning into deeper brown tones.
63D Warm Amber Glow
Jelly nails are having a moment, and they look extra cool in an amber hue. The warm hue makes your fingertips look like the caramel drizzle of your fave latte drink — delish.
7Café Au Lait V-Tip Frenchies
Give some attitude to a minimalist French set with V-shaped tips painted in mocha brown and white diagonal lines.
8Autumn Marble French Tips
Another way to upgrade a French mani? Make it marbled with swirls of burgundy, brown, gray, white, and gold.
9Blooming Brown Florals
Florals for fall? When you paint 3D brown flowers and add chromatic gold accents, you’ve got nature-inspired elegance that truly stands out.
10Luxe Crocodile Print
Animal prints are forever, and this mani takes cues from the iconic croc-embossed Hermès Birkin bag. The sleek, glossy texture feels ultra-luxe in rich brown shades.
11Klimt-Inspired Metallic Accents
Channel the opulence of Gustav Klimt by incorporating bronze and gold accents throughout your nails. The shimmering metallics against a warm brown base create a luxurious, gallery-worthy manicure that feels as rich and detailed as the artist’s iconic paintings.
12Burnished Ombré Mani
What’s great about ombré nails is their versatility. Think beyond the usual vertical gradient and try a horizontal fade or layer a conceptual design over a gradated base. Just look at this stunning mocha manicure for inspo.