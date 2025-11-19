As temps drop, most people bundle up, trading in their usual skin-baring ensembles for toastier and cozier options, especially at home. For style plebeians, wintry loungewear options typically rotate among the following: flannel pajamas, sweatpants and hoodies, and ratty old tees. Not for Emily Ratajkowski, though.

Defying the laws of nature, the My Body author’s daring sensibilities are year-round, practically immune to the weather. Look to her latest Instagram Stories for proof.

Emily’s Red-Hot Lingerie

Last September, the supermodel fronted Lounge’s Fall 2025 campaign, modeling a series of see-through lace sets. Months later, she’s back in the intimates brand’s wares. On Tuesday, Nov. 18, Ratajkowski shared photos of her choice of “comfy” clothes, and they were nothing but undies from the lingerie label.

This time, for a casual, less manicured look, the Too Much actor reached for a burgundy set made from stretchy fabric. The bralette ($45) was in a timeless triangle silhouette with a band that bore the brand’s logo in a contrasting white font. As for her bottoms, she originally paired it with gray sweatpants with a drawstring, before ditching them for matching skivvies ($20) with the same Lounge logo.

1 / 2

While her top was more demure — cotton bralettes are typically considered less saucy than brassieres — Ratajkowski’s choice of bottoms was not. She wore the most booty-baring thong cut and pulled the waistband high up for even less coverage.

Instagram/emrata

So Much Lace

Much like her outside wardrobe, her loungewear also has range. Back in September, she wore the lingerie equivalent of a multi-piece suit. In one photo from the Fall 2025 Lounge campaign, she wore a hot pink mesh brassiere with delicate floral embroidery with matching G-string undies. For a “full” boudoir look, she also threw on a garter belt with garters, and went full glam with smudged eyeshadow and a pink pout.

Courtesy of Lounge

In another layout, she channeled the colors of fall with an all-brown lace number which included a chocolatey sheer bralette and matching G-string panties. Both pieces featured criss-cross string embellishments for a play on textures.

Courtesy of Lounge

Talking about her campaign and the risqué ensembles it spotlighted, Ratajkowski told WWD, “Sexiness has nothing to do with what someone else sees. It’s about how I feel.” Clearly, she doesn’t need three-piece lace sets to lean into a daring ethos. Comfy cotton sets will do.