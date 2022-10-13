One thing about Emily Ratajkowski, she loves an exposed thong moment. She’s always playing with fashion and isn’t afraid to take a sartorial risk — and, yes, often times that includes a thong-centric outfit. So, seeing her step out in a saucy, see-through number for W Magazine’s 50th-anniversary party last night didn’t surprise me in the least.

The “My Body” writer donned a sheer, sequined fishnet dress with long sleeves for the NYC bash, partying with the inimitable Ziwe (who looked fab herself). Underneath the floor-length dress — which sparkled subtly in the camera flash — Ratajkowski sported a slinky, dusty pink satin bra and thong set. Expertly pulling the look together, she added a glossy, black patent leather bag and strappy sandals.

The runway model is just the latest to rock the ubiquitous naked dress trend. Don’t Worry Darling’s Florence Pugh has done so on multiple occasions, most recently showing off a dreamy sheer Rodarte design at an event in London last weekend. Notably, fellow model Bella Hadid wore a see-through lace dress that offered a glimpse of her own G-string for her birthday party on October 9.

In conclusion, naked dresses are the moment, and I, for one, hope the moment never ends.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images