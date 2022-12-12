Camouflage print has come a long way. While originally meant to keep wearers inconspicuous, it’s ironically become a polarizing look that tends to make you stand out rather than blend in. Hate it or love it, though, camo always seems to come back into style. Emily Ratajkowski, for one, was just spotted serving an unconventional take on the trend while out and about in New York City.

During a stroll in her West Village neighborhood on Friday, the model was snapped showing off a loud ‘fit comprised of a bright yellow and black camo jacket and matching jeans. The fierce set is courtesy of Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Come Tees. Ratajkowski wore a plain black zip-up hoodie underneath the top and completed the bold look with timeless white Vans — an ensemble that speaks to EmRata’s fun and fearless fashion choices.

Recently, camo print has been popping up everywhere, with everyone from Hailey Bieber to Dua Lipa and Lori Harvey embracing the military-inspired design. Just earlier this month, Khloe Kardashian styled classic green camouflage cargo pants over a black bodysuit with strappy Tom Ford sandals for a night out in Miami with Kim and company.

Feeling inspired to rock the very ’90s grunge look for yourself? Jump ahead to shop my camo-print style edit.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images