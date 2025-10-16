The Super Bowl happened this week — well, for the girls and gays. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show made its return on Wednesday, Oct. 15, channeling its 2000s heyday with bronzed glam, glitter galore, and walks from Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, and Alessandra Ambrosio. But the real star of the show? The bombshell blowouts — complete with deep side parts.

Hair can make or break a VS fashion show — a lesson learned the hard way when last year’s fell flat, literally. Barely-there beach waves and sleek ponytails replaced the voluminous curls that have now become synonymous with the event. Not that the 2024 hair was bad… but after a five-year hiatus, you’d think they could throw a few rollers this way. Apparently, they got the memo: There wasn’t a slickback in sight this time, and fans were living for it. Turns out a little tradition still goes a long way.

Bombshell Hair 101

There’s a process to becoming a Victoria’s Secret Angel, and it starts backstage with robes and rollers. Hairstylist Jawara Wauchope oversaw the transformation this year, describing the final look as “a little sleeker than usual — still voluminous waves and curls, but a bit more modern and a bit more sexy.” Think Cindy Crawford’s old-money blowout: volume and body at the roots with big curls towards the ends. And of course, in true ’90s fashion, a side part.

Some of the biggest names in the lineup fully committed to the throwback. Barbie Ferreira’s debut as an Angel — which she did with a sleek side part — felt like a throwback to her Tumblr it-girl days.

Quen Blackwell and Angel Reese wore theirs with a swoopy side bang, while Amelia Gray’s tousled part added extra drama to her bouncy bombshell blowout.

Not to mention the veteran Angels — Alex Consani, Candice Swanepoel, the Hadid sisters, Ashley Graham, Anok Yai, Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo, and Paloma Elsesser — who all moved their parts to the side as well.

Side Parts Are Cool Again

After years of being shamed into middle-part supremacy, the side part renaissance is officially happening with its most high-profile moment yet. Fashion houses like Fendi and Tory Burch embraced the shift on their spring/summer 2026 runways, but Victoria’s Secret proves that the hairstyle isn’t just high fashion. The bombshell blowout is back — and so is the side part.