Emily Ratajkowski’s latest campaign left little to the imagination. Following the tenure of Jennifer Lopez in 2023, the model was recently announced as the U.S. ambassador to the lingerie and loungewear brand Intimissimi — a title she is “thrilled” to have acquired.

“Intimissimi celebrates women and femininity in such an inspiring way,” Ratajkowski said in a statement. “I truly believe in the power of beautiful lingerie to make you feel confident and empowered, and Intimissimi does this beautifully.”

Along with the announcement, the model also posed in a new campaign showcasing some of the brand’s latest collection, including a very daring see-through lingerie set.

EmRata’s Lacy Lingerie

In Intimissimi campaign photos shared by the model on Instagram, Ratajkowski poses in the brand’s $79 Couture de Nuit Bustier and matching $15 Brazilian briefs, both of which are almost entirely translucent.

The model pairs the lacy black underwear set with a matching see-through Kimono, priced at $79.

Along with model’s adoring fans, brand leader of Intimissimi lingerie, Matteo Veronesi, gave EmRata’s newest campaign the seal of approval. “She brings a modern, powerful energy that aligns with our dedication to empowering women and embracing individuality through our lingerie,” he said in a statement.

EmRata’s See-Through Attire

This isn’t the first translucent ‘fit worn by the model as of late. On Oct. 9, Ratajkowski shared one of her autumnal outfits on her Instagram Stories, which looked as if came right out of Lorelai Gilmore’s wardrobe.

In the post, EmRata showed off a cherry red top designed with a totally see-through fabric, that showed off her lacy black bra underneath.

Instagram/emrata

In the spirit of the season, the model paired her see-through top with a tricolored scarf around her neck, a black leather blazer, and a pair of simple straight-leg denim jeans.