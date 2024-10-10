To paraphrase Charli XCX, Emily Ratajkowski is a 365 spicy dresser. Whether she’s walking her dog, strutting down a red carpet, or modeling for a campaign, the supermodel always errs on the risqué side of getting dressed. Her nakedest hits thus far include wearing a G-string that’s basically floss on the cover of a magazine, sporting a literal thong bikini in the streets of New York, and freeing the nip at the 2024 Met Gala, among many, many others.

While others tend to tone down their daring sensibilities as temps drop (baring skin when it’s cold can give you the sniffles, at the very least), Ratajkowski is built differently. And best believe she won’t let the weather influence her sartorial choices.

Proving that a little chill in the air isn’t going to stop her from exposing her undies, Ratajkowski found a way to expose her bra — in the middle of a crisp fall.

EmRata’s Bra-Forward Look

On Wednesday, Oct.9, the model took to Instagram to share her latest ’fit on her stories. Posing outdoors against foliage, the Inamorata founder wore a look perfect for fall Pinterest boards. Ratajkowski donned a cherry red top (a big fall hue) in a completely translucent, gauzy fabric that fully flaunted her lacy bra.

To keep it cold weather-worthy, she looped a tricolored scarf around her neck and threw on a sleek black leather blazer. The outerwear choice was peak Lorelai Gilmore. The Gilmore Girls mom famously loved her leather blazers (so many episodes included a permutation of the look).

She complemented the top half of her ensemble with a low-rise maxi denim skirt and lace-up mustard boots. The My Body author’s look highlighted primary colors in the best way.

She accessorized with a gold watch and matching gold jewelry. (Peep her pinky ring, aka one-half of her divorce rings).

Another Chilly Exposed Bra Take

Ratajkowski’s had practice exposing her underwear in all sorts of extreme temps. Last winter, the supermodel also wore a similarly sheer top that fully displayed her lingerie. She tucked her top into straight jeans and threw on a fur-trimmed coat, a look that leaned into a different pop culture icon: Almost Famous’ Penny Lane.

For year-round inspo on naked dressing, EmRata’s your girl.