Emily Ratajkowski never misses a chance to get a little naked — fashionably, of course. The model has become a master of naked fashion trends, whether she’s posing in sheer lingerie for an ad campaign, vacationing in micro bikinis, or walking the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in a lace G-string that looked like a work of art.

On Oct. 27, Ratajkowski shared snapshots on Instagram from her most recent photoshoot with photographer Morgan Maher. And in true EmRata fashion, she embraced the intimacy of the moment, serving a look that made lingerie look super casual.

EmRata’s Sheer T-Shirt Dress

Posing in a living room, EmRata wore the ultimate lounging ensemble: an oversized tee and nearly nothing else. She wore a lingerie-coded white T-shirt dress, featuring an accented V-neck collar and semi-sheer fabric, allowing her to show off her braless frame and expose her matching white underwear.

She embraced the cozy vibes by going minimal with her accessories, pairing her casual ‘fit with just a pair of white house slippers, featuring an emblem of Cupid with a bow and arrow. In true at-home fashion, her biggest accessory was her wine glass — and the bottle in her other hand.

EmRata / Instagram

EmRata’s Naked Fur

A day before, EmRata shared another spicy photoshoot for Beyond Noise magazine’s latest issue. This time, she added a taste of old Hollywood glamour to her naked look, without sacrificing any spice.

On the cover, she donned a voluminous, silky black fur coat, keeping the collar unbuttoned and wearing it off-the-shoulder.

EmRata / Instagram

EmRata wore nothing beneath her coat, save for a black-and-white striped cover-up that peeked out only from one side. According to the model, naked fashion can be just as glamorous as your typical glitzy gowns.