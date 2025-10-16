New icons have been inducted into the brood of Victoria’s Secret Angels, an aspirational title for nearly every model. Among them are professional basketball player Angel Reese and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee, who made history as the first professional athletes to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Another fashion icon who marked a personal milestone at the prestigious annual event? Emily Ratajkowski, who made her VS Fashion Show debut last night. The fact that it’s her first is surprising; after all, the pro model has been an endorser of the intimates behemoth since 2023, fronting its campaigns in slinky lingerie. What was perfectly on brand, however, was her ensemble.

EmRata’s Pink Set

The morning of the show, Ratajkowski blew up fashion group chats when she was spotted backstage, taking pictures with her co-models and the show’s makeup artist, Pat McGrath. Naturally, audiences were on the edge of their seats waiting for her moment. She delivered.

Ratajkowski strutted down the runway in a bubblegum orange set. Hers included a lace bra with scalloped edges that flaunted her décolletage. It also had a sparkly detail with its crystal-encrusted straps. Yes, the Inamorata founder just made a case for bedazzled bras and, NGL, I’m convinced.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

It Had A Cheeky Surprise

Her bottoms were even spicier. The front of her panties was crafted in the flimsiest see-through lace, already a risqué detail on its own. But the back? It was practically invisible. She wore nothing but a teeny G-string, allowing her to flaunt major booty on the runway. It’s hardly her first time flaunting the slinky undergarment, which is likely why she was up for the task. Just like her bra, her panties also had straps studded with rhinestones.

In Full Bloom

Instead of wings, which angels typically wear, Ratajkowski was hugged by a giant orchid. Similar to her intimates set, its petals were also dotted with crystals for a dash of sparkle.

The garden motif was mirrored in her heeled sandals with spiral coil straps covered in embroidered flowers. The pair looped up to her knees and glistened with every step.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

A debut to remember.