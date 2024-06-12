Emily Ratajkowski, the undisputed queen of the string bikini, took her 33rd birthday festivities to a whole new level this year with an Italian getaway. Taking to Instagram, she blessed followers with a series of snapshots that perfectly captured the essence of her celebrations. The caption, "Bunch of pictures of a birthday gal in her element: 🇮🇹 + surrounded by some of my favorite people! Thank you for all the lovely birthday wishes. My heart is warmed, and my belly is tan and full of pasta! ☀️," is pure EmRata: witty, down-to-earth, and radiating joy. And the photos? Of course they include some seriously stylish swimsuit moments.

EmRata’s Birthday Suit(s)

One photo in particular stole the show: EmRata perched at a beachside restaurant, her leg casually resting on a bench. Clad in a fiery red bikini, she exuded effortless confidence. The look was elevated with a light pink mesh cover-up maxi dress. But the real scene-stealer may have been her yellow cat-eye sunglasses, a statement pair that has become a recurring theme in her recent looks.

@emrata

Beauty-wise, Ratajkowski kept things simple and chic. Her dark brown hair cascaded down in loose waves, framing a face glowing with minimal makeup... just a touch of lip gloss. The finishing touch? A perfectly executed red manicure that matched her bikini.

EmRata’s Mismatched Two Piece

A few days prior, she announced her birthday with a post showcasing her playful side. Wearing a mix-and-match bikini with a red and white striped shorts set, EmRata struck a pose that radiated confidence and poolside chic.

@emrata

Through her birthday snaps, EmRata reminded us all why she reigns supreme in the world of swimwear. She doesn't shy away from bold colors and playful silhouettes, and always manages to strike the right balance between effortless cool and undeniable glamour.