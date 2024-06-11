At this point, the name Emily Ratajkowski is practically synonymous with thong bikinis. After all, the overarching theme of her Instagram feed is the cheeky swim aesthetic. It’s also the risqué ethos of her swimwear label, Inamorata. Her unwavering love for the style (regardless of season or place) took the beachside look mainstream and, for better or worse, turned it into a summer staple.

And when you’ve worn (and created) almost all iterations of the booty-baring bikini, what’s next? If you’re Ratajkowski, the G-string is the only logical progression — and she wore it proudly on her latest magazine cover.

Emily’s Risqué G-String Look

As a supermodel, Ratajkowski is no stranger to her face on the cover of a glossy, and on Sunday, June 9, she added Milan-based publication Cap 74024 to her impressive list — and it was a milestone cover to boot.

For the 10-year-anniversary issue of the art and fashion magazine, Ratajkowski posed in a dramatic black-and-white photo by Fausto Elizalde. In the picture, Ratajkowski presses up against a window overlooking Paris, with her back towards the camera. The pose set up her shocking outfit perfectly.

The model wore a backwards black leather jacket from Loeweand left it wide open to reveal her bare back. Beyond that, her only coverage came in the form of the teeniest G-string known to man.

Her Love For Loewe

While the cover definitely has shock factor, it’s not at all surprising that Ratajkowski wore the luxury brand. In fact, she has a penchant for wearing jaw-dropping Loewe looks that inevitably go viral.

In March 2023, for example, she set group chats ablaze when she wore a giant Anthurium flower as a top to attend Loewe’s Fall/Winter 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week. The 3D creation made her look like a literal work of art.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To attend Loewe’s Fall/Winter 2024 show, Ratajkowski wore another bold look, more akin to her leather-based cover ’fit. She skipped a top altogether — floral-shaped or otherwise — and, instead, wore a navy blazer that was totally open in the front. Her knee-length leather shorts also featured a kitschy, three-dimensional moment, with a massive gold knitting needle stuck through her belt loops.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

EmRata x Loewe forever.