Emily Ratajkowski’s recent Paris Fashion Week circuit proves she doesn’t need to be on a runway to serve high fashion; she is high fashion. Her recent ‘fits in the French capital have included gravity-defying dresses that are technical feats, as well as elevated takes on Y2K-inspired trends, such as wearing a luxe dress over pants.

On Friday, March 6, the My Body author flaunted her styling prowess once again by giving a humble wardrobe staple an unexpected revamp.

EmRata’s Spicy Hack

A front-row fixture at Loewe’s show, Ratajkowski stopped by the Spanish label’s Fall/Winter 2026 runway earlier today. She kept it relatively low-key in terms of the items she wore: a sweater, dark pants, and black accessories — pieces everyone likely has in their closets. It was the way the Too Much actor styled these basics that gave them a fresh, distinct edge.

Inspired by preppy looks, she wrapped a navy sweater around her shoulders and tied it in front. Unlike how it’s traditionally worn, as an accent over other tops, she wore her knitwear with nothing underneath. Sweaters are typically the opposite of skin-baring, but this look evidenced that’s not always the case.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

She finished off her neutral look with all-black pieces, including trousers, pointed-toe boots, and sunglasses. Even her jewelry was minimal: stud earrings and a ring. Her attire’s most gilded part was courtesy of her bag, the slouchy Coil Flamenco with gold-finished embellishments.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Three Years Ago...

This wasn’t Ratajkowski’s first time taking an unassuming item and turning it into something else to attend Loewe’s show. One of her most memorable PFW outfits of all time was what she wore to the brand’s Fall/Winter 2023 appearance.

She immediately went viral for wearing nothing but a giant Anthurium flower as a top. The green-and-pink flora-inspired piece first debuted on the label’s previous runway collection, and Ratajkowski couldn’t help but spotlight the work of art again, albeit from the front row. Similarly to today’s styling, she paired the look with basics, including nondescript black trousers and cream sandals.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion girls everywhere will be incorporating the styling hack in their arsenal.