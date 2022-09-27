Emily Ratajkowski has had a big month, traveling from New York to London to Milan, all in the name of fashion. She’s walked the runway for some of the biggest designers, but there’s one look in particular that has stuck with me.

During Milan Fashion Week on September 22, Ratajkowski (AKA EmRata) was spotted in a head-turning ensemble complete with a slinky black thong poking out from underneath low-slung Versace trousers. A black cropped mock neck top and strappy sandals seamlessly complemented the G-string. For good measure, she also added sleek shades and a black leather shoulder bag. I personally needed a moment of silence to truly take in the sheer fabulousness of this getup.

Lately, the exposed thong trend has been taking over. Celebrities and fashion week attendees alike have been making their thongs visible à la Paris Hilton in the early aughts. Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and more have all dared to rock the polarizing trend, which is steadily picking up steam.

Anyway, EmRata’s outfit is pretty easy to replicate with a simple crop, low-rise pants, your fave thong, and a whole lot of confidence. Me? I say go for it.

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images