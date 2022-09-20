Each fashion week, a slew of attendees — from fashion editors to influencers, celebrities and more — take to the streets of New York City, putting their best looks forward as they traipse from show to show. Trends are reflected on the runways of various luxury and indie brands, but these fashion tastemakers also show what’s to come. Their outfits aren’t on the catwalk, but instead, at every corner.

Hitting the pavement at NYFW this year, there were some undeniable trends, such as visible thongs (a celebrity favorite), glitzy going-out accessories, puff bags, and more. Guests brought out their sparkliest add-ons and didn’t shy away from vibrant colors, either. At fashion week, all rules tend to get thrown out the window. As Bustle’s Senior Fashion Editor, Kelsey Stiegman, says, “it’s a place of total creative freedom.

Clashing patterns? Everywhere. Sequins and feathers and fringe? Hell yeah. Pink plaid trimmed with crystals? You bet. There were almost too many looks that deserved a double take, with designers and consumers alike leaning into maximalism — the bigger the platform or the longer the earrings, the better. Going all out is officially in.

Keep scrolling to check out five of the most notable street style trends seen at New York Fashion Week this year.

Visible Thongs

Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber all played a part in reviving this controversial early aughts trend and after all their hard work, it’s finally showing in street style. At NYFW, select showgoers styled G-strings of their own with low-rise pants and crop tops.

Daytime Glitz

Light-refracting looks were once reserved for evening events beneath a disco ball, but this season saw them in broad daylight. NYFW attendees rocked sequins, rhinestones, and all things glimmering.

Padded Bags

Where accessories are concerned, puffed-up bags were a major player. From JW Anderson’s buzzy Bumper Bag to quilted styles and minis with padded logos, there was no shortage of puffy handbags.

Silver Accents

Silver accessories — from jewelry to bags and body chains — were the star of every Manhattan street corner. Fashion’s elite wore silvery belts and metallic mesh, necklaces and rings, and more, all proving that silver is having its moment.

Elevated Sportswear

While there were plenty of glamorous outfits, more than a few stepped out in athletic-inspired looks, complete with classic track pants and drawstring basketball shorts. Showgoers proved that soccer shirts, running tops, and track suits can all be leveled-up with ease.