Hailey Bieber has never met lingerie she didn’t like. Her massive digital footprint is rife with underwear-clad ’fits including, but not limited to: daring fashion week outings, saucy sportswear ads, and Rhode campaign materials.

The Victoria’s Secret catalog, in particular, chronicles some of her most daring intimates looks. As the brand’s longtime endorser, she’s starred in several campaigns, routinely posing in lacy looks. (And by routinely, I mean practically bi-weekly.)

While she’s taken to bolder palettes in the past (from midnight blues to fiery reds), Bieber’s latest shoot went the opposite direction, in the most immaculate bridal whites.

Hailey’s Lacy White Lingerie

On Thursday, March 28, the Rhode founder tapped into her own bridal aesthetic in an ivory bra and thong set. Similar to her 2018 wedding dress, the set — from Victoria’s Secret’s bridal lingerie collection — was covered in the most delicate floral-inspired lace. This saccharine detail was balanced by a saucy criss-cross design that showed slivers of skin.

Her Set Costs Less Than $100

While Bieber slips in and out of the priciest designer goods, this bridal set falls more on the accessible end of the pendulum. Her bra top sells for $60 while the thong has a $30 price tag. Both are available in a range of sizes.

More Wedding Inspo, Right This Way

Bieber never holds out on the fashion inspo and this campaign was no different. She donned a few more lingerie-forward looks that are worth copping. Her first was a low-cut demi corset ($50) in the same style as her matching set.

In luxe ivory lace, it also featured the same criss-cross pattern with a few added touches, namely, sheer panels and cut-outs across the waist. Bieber styled it with jeans folded at the waistband and sleek sunglasses, for a bold off-duty look.

In another photo, she wore a dainty satin slip dress that could very well double as a rehearsal dinner look. Parts of the boudoir-favorite were crafted from see-through lace, adding dimension to the staple. The luxe item is priced at $130.

Meanwhile, brides-to-be — or those who just need a bit of luxury in their lives — can take a cue from Bieber’s robe. Her satin mini was inscribed with the word “Bride” in crystals across the back. (And it can be yours for $70.)

It’s giving Mrs. Bieber.