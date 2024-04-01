Victoria’s Secret goes hard with its celeb-fronted campaigns, dropping new items nearly weekly with buzzy A-listers such as Hailey Bieber. (She’s starred in several campaigns recently, wearing all sorts of barely-clad intimates, from bridal lingerie to daring open-back teddies and sparkly bikinis.)

On Sunday, March 31, the brand tapped a different supermodel, Bella Hadid, to show two sets of halter bikinis.

Photographed by Zoey Grossman, Hadid posed in a bikini that was practically jewelry: a deep-V, demi-cup bra with underwire in high-shine pink. The halter bra had a classic beachside silhouette, which never goes out of style. But the straps of suit took the relatively simple item into luxe territory. Delicate chain hardware served as straps.

She paired the top with a matching thong, which was utterly cheeky.

Hadid is no stranger to the VS universe. She first modeled for the brand in 2015, before earning her “wings” a year later — ensuring a coveted runway spot at the label’s highly-anticipated annual shows. The new campaign is a sweet homecoming, and also the ultimate marker of warmer temps to come.

Plus, A Double Slay With Adut Akech

The island getaway rule of thumb is that one bikini is never enough. Luckily, Hadid donned a second suit for Victoria’s Secret.

Similar to the previous look, Hadid wore a timeless halter bra. In fact, save for the bright pop of lavender, the supermodel’s bikini was pretty minimalist. This time, Instead of a thong, she wore briefs that any high-rise aficionado would love.

Hadid was joined by another supermodel, VS “Icon” Adut Akech. Sticking to the pastel theme, Akech wore a ruched bandeau top and high-waist undies in satin blue. A joint slay.