Emma Stone is just having fun during awards season. The actor landed her fifth Oscar nomination for her turn in director Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia, just two years after winning Best Actress for the second time for his 2023 film, Poor Things. This time, Stone is using pre-Oscars events to experiment with her wardrobe.

On Feb. 22, Stone attended the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, which is basically the British equivalent of the Oscars and often predicts the eventual Academy Award winners. While she lost Best Actress to Jessie Buckley for Hamnet, she still had a ball at the ceremony, choosing an ensemble that felt spicy and casually elegant.

Emma’s Cutout Dress

Walking the red carpet, Stone showed off a look that felt both elegant and playful. She donned a custom gown from Louis Vuitton — for whom she’s been a longtime ambassador — which put a very spicy twist on the LBD (little black dress).

The gown featured a halter-neck strap collar, leading to an oversized teardrop-shaped keyhole cutout that exposed most of her midriff.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The floor-length skirt fell seamlessly into a small train that trailed behind her, and allowed a peek at her strappy black sandals as she walked the red carpet. Stone kept her bling simple yet effective, completing the look with just a pair of diamond-studded earrings.

Emma’s Plunging Blazer

This season, Stone’s been loving a good plunge. At the Oscars Nominees luncheon a couple of weeks prior, she put a spicy yet coquettish twist on the corpcore trend, donning a sleek black blazer from Julie de Libran that looked like a minidress.

Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

The jacket featured satin lapels with a plunging neckline, exposing major cleavage and leading to a black 3D rosette at her navel, complete with elongated sleeves and matching oversized pockets above the uber-short hem.

She opted to go pantsless, instead pairing her look with sheer black tights and matching strappy sandals. Her Easy A character, Olive Penderghast, would be proud of her spicy wardrobe choices as of late.