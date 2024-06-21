Emma Stone kicked off her summer by going straight back to work. The busy actor is promoting her new film, Kinds of Kindness which was written and directed by Yorgos Lanthimos (the same collaborator that Stone worked with on her Oscar-winning performance in last year’s Poor Things). And on June 20th, the actor made her rounds around New York City; stopping at The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon followed by her own movie premiere at The Museum of Modern Art.

In a show of commitment to leaning into her more daring style (that she recently debuted on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival), Stone is taking things in a new direction yet again: by experimenting with sheer polka-dot dressing. Stone isn’t the first celebrity to rock a transparent look, but she’s definitely doing it in her own way.

Emma’s Sheer Polka-Dot Dress

It was no surprise that Stone turned up to her movie premiere last night wearing Louis Vuitton (she’s been an ambassador for the brand since 2017). Her black gown, which was from Vuitton’s Resort 2025 collection that debuted just last month, featured waist cutouts, draping, and a geometric design.

Most notably, though, the long-sleeve gown was made with sheer fishnet fabric with polka-dots throughout. Her arms, parts of her midriff, and her legs were totally visible through the transparent fabric. On the parts that were not sheer, like the bodice, you could see a subtle checkered design which made sense with the other geometric-shaped elements of the dress. The dress came equipped with what appeared like black opaque boxer briefs to wear as bottoms. Stone wore fishnet tights underneath for a textured effect.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

For jewelry, Stone wore Louis Vuitton diamond earrings and a silver diamond ring. She wore black strappy sandals from the brand as well.

Emma’s Late Night Appearance

Stone made a quick pit stop before her movie premiere to film The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. While there, she wore a burgundy strapless midi dress from the Brandon Maxwell Resort 2025 collection. The Poor Things actor was seen exiting her car wearing the peplum lacquered dress while holding a small monogrammed Louis Vuitton bag. She also wore a heart-shaped marble belt and a pair of Vuitton sandals in the same hue as her dress.

If this is any indication of things to come on this Kinds of Kindness press tour then I will be eagerly awaiting her next day of appearances.

NBCUniversal/Getty Images Gotham/Getty Images 1 / 2

Overall, I think Stone’s commitment to experimenting with her new style is really working for her.