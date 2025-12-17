2025 was a great year to be an AMC A-lister. Over the past 12 months, there were plenty of buzzy films to catch in theaters — and women took center stage in many of them, from Sydney Sweeney’s titular role in Christy to Gwyneth Paltrow highly-anticipated appearance in Marty Supreme.

For their Women in Film issue, published Dec. 16, the Los Angeles Times gathered together a group of actresses that have dominated the big screen — and these stars also happen to be some of the most stylish ladies in Hollywood. Sweeney and Paltrow graced the cover of the LA Times’ Dec. 16 edition of the Envelope Magazine, alongside Jennifer Lopez, Emily Blunt, Tessa Thompson, and Elle Fanning. While their performances garner awards season buzz, these actress’ cover shoot looks deserve some prizes of their own.

Sydney’s Lace Miniskirt

In the cover story, Blunt and Sweeney bonded over their shared experience in boxing biopics (Blunt costarred with Dwayne Johnson in The Smashing Machine). During their conversation, Sweeney confessed that she “definitely caused some bruises and blood” while filming fight scenes for Christy. Her photo shoot look, however, was a far cry from the film’s athletic wardrobe.

For the cover, Sweeney wore an all-out Zimmerman ‘fit. She sported a caramel-colored satin button-down top from the brand, paired with a sheer lace skirt that had a high-low hemline. A matching satin belt, tied in a bow, cinched her waist. She paired the look with tan mules from YSL.

The rest of the roundtable brought their fashion A-game, too. Blunt matched Sweeney’s neutral tones in a long-sleeve gold maxi dress, paired with metallic Miu Miu sandals. Fanning (in a pastel yellow gown from Givenchy) and Thompson (in a white Schiaparelli skirt suit) posed in the back of the cover shot, while Lopez and Paltrow (both in crop tops and maxi skirts) were front and center.

Behind-The-Scenes Peeks

Paltrow teased her all-white cover shoot look in a Dec. 5 Instagram post. In the photo, the Goop founder posed for a mirror selfie, showing off opalescent white co-ords from her label GWYN. She paired the bra top and high-waisted skirt with burgundy pointed mules from Mansur Gavriel.

Lopez also shared a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot in her Dec. 16 Instagram. Lopez’s post offered a look at her full ‘fit: a long-sleeve gray crop top and matching pencil skirt from Alberta Ferretti. The seemingly simple set featured a subtle beaded fringe, falling from the sleeves and skirt, for a sparkling raindrop effect.

Give these looks all the awards.