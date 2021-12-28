Even if you don’t immediately recognize Erin Walsh’s name, you definitely know her work. The celebrity stylist counts some of Hollywood’s biggest names as her clients, including Sarah Jessica Parker and Kerry Washington — and now, you can get a closer look at her career on her new website, Hemlines by Erin Walsh. The site, which Walsh recently launched in partnership with Squarespace, will be a space to grow her brand beyond styling, including her upcoming book launch.
“I think I manifested it,” Walsh says of the collaboration. “I had been dying to create a new platform and I wasn’t sure about the right way to do it. Then I got a call about collaborating with Squarespace, and they asked about building me what I wanted to build — it was very serendipitous.”
In her years as a stylist, the number one observation she’s made is that getting dressed makes most people “feel bad about themselves.”
Her site features styling advice, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and, of course, plenty of red carpet fashion inspiration. Walsh is eager to evolve the platform and shape it into a place that makes people feel comfortable with and excited about style.
“People need a place to go where they feel like they’re going home,” she says. “I believe your home is in yourself, and that fashion is the ultimate tool to finding and re-finding and living as your highest self. The site is all about how you can use fashion to do that.”
Here, she walks Bustle through some of her favorite red carpet fashion moments.