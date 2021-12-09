Celebrity Style
These SATC Reboot Outfits Are Hidden Nods To The Original Series
From 1998 to 2021.
No matter what you think of Sex and the City — like, for instance, Carrie is low key problematic and Mr. Big is toxic AF — there’s no denying that the iconic show has always been known for its bold, unapologetic costume design. Throughout its original six-year run, SATC set all sorts of trends and boosted plenty of designers (Manolo Blahnik, we’re talking to you). Given its reputation for being at the forefront of all things style, it should come as no surprise that fans are keeping a close eye on the fashion of the new HBO Max show And Just Like That.
Billed as a new chapter in the SATC saga that’s set in the present day, we’ll be able to check in on Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) as they explore love and relationships in their fifties.
And although Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) isn’t part of the core group this time around, fans can still enjoy some memorable fashion moments from the other ladies — with a couple cosmos in hand, of course.
So far, it seems like Carrie’s personal style has evolved in some ways while remaining true to her character’s sartorial essence. She’s continuing to play around with accessories, patterns, and textures, and leans toward a high-low approach.
Ahead, check out some of the most striking then-and-now fashion moments from SATC history.