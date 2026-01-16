The East Highland crew is back in a new trailer for Euphoria Season 3, and they’re all grown up and messier than ever. After a four-year hiatus, the show finally returns to HBO Max on April 12, and there’s a lot to unpack.

Following a five-year time jump since their high school graduation, Zendaya’s Rue seems to be sober and doing well — until her former dealer shows up at her door (Martha Kelly). She then ends up in what seems to be a strip club, seemingly about to be indebted to a whole new bad guy.

Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate (Jacob Elordi), aka the couple you love to hate, are going strong and engaged. Both Lexi (Maude Apatow) and Maddy (Alexa Demie) work in the entertainment industry, while Jules (Hunter Schafer) is in art school and potentially sugar-babying on the side.

The trailer heavily hints that there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the group’s twisty storylines. Thankfully, the fashion helps paint the picture.

Rue’s Cropped White Tank

Zendaya, who bagged two Emmy wins for her role as Rue, returns to portray her troubled character. For most of the trailer, she wears a basic white tank top under another layer of clothes (e.g., a striped button-down or another tank in a different color). However, she strips to her base tank during a night of partying, where she first encounters the new Big Bad. Now that’s an effective metaphor for her unraveling.

YouTube/HBO Max

Cassie’s Pup Play...

Cassie and Nate’s engagement is on the rocks as the couple fights over Cassie’s choice of career: a content creator of the OnlyFans variety. “I work all day, and my bride-to-be is spread-eagled on the internet,” Nate screams. The scene is made all the more wild by her pup play costume: a brown corset and thong, which she wore with dog ears and a tail.

YouTube/HBO Max

...& Her Pin-Up-Inspired Set

Dog cosplay doesn’t seem to be Cassie’s only niche. She also dressed as a ’50s-era pin-up girl in a red gingham bikini and hot pants.

YouTube/HBO Max

Maddy’s Lingerie ‘Fit

Inspired by her talent agency job, Maddy embraced Old Hollywood glam look in a fur coat, lace bra, and kiss curls.

YouTube/HBO Max

Jules’ Power Shoulder

Meanwhile, Jules, who’s rumored to be a sugar baby, looks more high-fashion than ever, in a black robe with a decadent leaf-patterned gold embroidery.

YouTube/HBO Max

Lexi’s Preppy Style

Lexi, however, is still her old preppy self. In one scene, she layers a red knit sweater over a white button-down and pairs it with plaid pants.