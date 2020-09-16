How Express Is Helping Small Businesses Impacted By Covid-19

As the world begins to emerge from quarantine, the wreckage of businesses — especially those of the small, local, and independent nature — is abundantly clear. The drop in sales, lack of foot-traffic, and mandatory closures (for many) have nearly decimated the fashion industry. Express is hoping to make a difference with the “Dream Big Project,” an ongoing fundraiser to help assist small businesses impacted by Covid-19.

Launched in partnership with GoFundMe’s Small Business Relief Fund, the Dream Big project will provide micro-grants to qualifying small businesses. What's more, Express will select a few Small Business Heroes to be highlighted online and on social media, and given an additional donation for their brands.

To kick off the inspiring project, Express is hosting a virtual summit on September 17, featuring guest speakers like Tan France, Imani Rudolph, Iskra, and more.

The brand is declaring September 17 "Dream Big Day" and plans to feature small businesses online and on social media along with resources for entrepreneurs. They'll also match every donation up to $50,000 on "Dream Big Day."

You can learn more on the Express site about how the brand is aiding in the fight to help small businesses across the country.