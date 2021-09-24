Engagement rings are pretty much the closest that you can get to forever jewelry. For many, it’s the most timeless item in their wardrobe. And while engagement rings never really have a season per se, that doesn’t mean that each quarter year doesn’t bring with it a whole new crop of trends. Whether due to a major celebrity proposal, a shift in fashion trends, or a greater focus on sustainability, certain engagement ring styles will see a rise in popularity over others.
This season, all of the above has informed the most popular engagement ring trends for Fall 2021, from vintage shopping to ’90s minimalism with clean shanks and solitaire stones. Oval stones are back, thanks to the resurgence of 2000s fashion trends and with a little help to one high profile engagement, that of Hailey Bieber.
Chunkier jewelry trends are percolating in the engagement ring pools. And a new fascination with the Royal family has breathed new life into a colorful stone set, by way of Kate Middleton’s engagement ring passed down from Princess Diana.
For all that and more, scroll through (and shop!) the most popular engagement rings of the Fall 2021 season.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.