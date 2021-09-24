Engagement rings are pretty much the closest that you can get to forever jewelry. For many, it’s the most timeless item in their wardrobe. And while engagement rings never really have a season per se, that doesn’t mean that each quarter year doesn’t bring with it a whole new crop of trends. Whether due to a major celebrity proposal, a shift in fashion trends, or a greater focus on sustainability, certain engagement ring styles will see a rise in popularity over others.

This season, all of the above has informed the most popular engagement ring trends for Fall 2021, from vintage shopping to ’90s minimalism with clean shanks and solitaire stones. Oval stones are back, thanks to the resurgence of 2000s fashion trends and with a little help to one high profile engagement, that of Hailey Bieber.

Chunkier jewelry trends are percolating in the engagement ring pools. And a new fascination with the Royal family has breathed new life into a colorful stone set, by way of Kate Middleton’s engagement ring passed down from Princess Diana.

For all that and more, scroll through (and shop!) the most popular engagement rings of the Fall 2021 season.

Vintage Engagement Rings Getty Images Be it an engagement ring or other piece of jewelry, shopping vintage is on the rise. And for good reason. Not only is it arguably the most sustainable way to shop, but you can find unique pieces with a history attached to them. And when you’re on the hunt for the perfect engagement ring, little could be more meaningful than that.

Solitaire Engagement Rings Getty Images Channel that ‘90s minimalism into an engagement ring that is one of the most timeless ones out there. With a single stone on a clean shank, you can truly let that diamond shine. The best part is, this trend works for every budget and every personal style.

Two Different Stone Engagement Rings Instagram.com/@arianagrande Be it two different stones (like a sapphire and diamond), or two diamonds with different shapes, this engagement ring trend has been on the rise — and it’s beloved by celebs like Ariana Grande and Emily Ratajkowski.

Chunky Engagement Rings Getty Images; Instagram.com/@jennymollen Be bold in your engagement ring choices and choose a setting with more metal than traditional. Whether you go for gypsy or signet, it’s a modern take on the diamond ring that you’re going to wear forever.

Three-Stone Deco Engagement Rings Getty Images; Instagram.com/@ddlovato Art deco was one of the first design movements to embrace modernism, which comes through in the architectural inspiration and angular design of the rings. The art deco design making the strongest comeback this season is the clean three-stone ring. Classic and elegant, the look channels Grace Kelly yet feels totally modern.

Colored Stones Engagement Rings Getty Images If you want something different than the bright white diamond look when it comes to your engagement ring, try sapphires, rubies, and emeralds that are growing in popularity.

Oval Cut Engagement Rings Instagram.com/@haileybieber The 2000s are back and with it, one of the most iconic engagement ring styles of the decade: the oval stone. The oblong-shaped style is now being incorporated into different settings on the regular, from baguettes and colored stones to pavé bands.

Sentimental Stone Engagement Rings Instagram.com/@brentnealejewelry; Instagram.com/@janetaylorjewelry More and more, individuals are re-setting old stones into new engagement ring styles. Whether you’re updating a vintage engagement ring or resetting an heirloom diamond, the process makes your engagement ring feel meaningful, timeless, and totally unique.

