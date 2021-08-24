Ah, fall. It’ll be here before you know it. And if you’re anything like me, you are more than ready for it. The crisp, cool sweater weather. Boots, layering, and leather jackets. Halloween. I can list a million reasons why fall is the superior season (at least IMO), but one of the greatest things about fall is that it also inspires changes in many people’s makeup routines.

But no need to mourn the loss of color. Before you put away those bright eyeshadows or vibrant lipsticks, you might want to read this first. According to makeup artists and industry experts, it turns out that this upcoming season’s trends aren’t drastically different from the ones we’ve been seeing all summer — but there are ways to up the impact if that’s what you’re into.

Makeup artists are predicting that everyone will still be going all out for their makeup looks, taking inspiration from some of the most fun decades (so bring on the ‘70s disco and ‘80s funk). ’90s makeup inspo isn’t going anywhere either — and that’s great for anyone who’s enjoying taking walks down memory lane. If that’s not your speed, don’t worry; get ready to celebrate natural-looking skin with a dewy glow.

While you enjoy the last few weeks of summer, take a look at the five fall 2021 makeup trends that will get you excited for a new season.

MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil In Chestnut Ulta $19 See On Ulta Defined lips were a hallmark of the 1990s. To get the look, outline your pout with a brown lip pencil and swipe a clear gloss on top.

Dewy Goals If summer was about full coverage, matte looks, then the fall is about going the opposite direction. Megan Curtin, lead makeup artist and head of education at Cover FX, predicts that people will opt for more dewy, breathable coverage to get that natural-looking skin look. Curtin suggests using a tinted moisturizer that hydrates skin and gives you that soft-focus blurred effect and a subtle glow. To get that extra dewy finish, she suggests using a good setting spray.

Cover FX Luminous Tinted Moisturizer Ulta $39 See On Ulta A tinted moisturizer like this one provides light, buildable coverage with a dewy finish.

Studio 54 Vibes The hold Studio 54 has on the going-out crowd is unmatched. Channel those glamorous vibes with your makeup look this fall. “[The] glossiness of the ‘70s disco era crosses paths with the angular shaping of the ‘80s is where we find ourselves exploring the details for the nightclubbing trend,” says Blair. “Of course the idea of [makeup as] freedom of expression or taking makeup to a full exploration of color and texture isn’t a new one,” she continues. “But what keeps this trend fresh is the idea of being done [up], taking chances, and coloring your features to the extreme.”

e.l.f. Cosmetics Electric Mood x Tiana Major9 Feeling Lucky Eyeshadow Palette Target $16 See On Target Look to fun eyeshadow palettes and graphic liners to achieve the bright, disco look. To finish, choose a liquid lipstick or gloss. And remember: more is more in this case.

Blush Renaissance Blush’s comeback into the consciousness of beauty lovers is here to stay when it gets cooler. Blair says to put blush on with a damp beauty sponge to keep skin looking luminous while blending in whatever bright pink, coral, or berry you choose. If you want to go for the monochromatic look, she says to use lipstick on both your lips and cheeks. She personally likes something like the MAC Powder Kiss Lipstick since it’s buildable and blends seamlessly onto skin.

Freck Beauty Cheekslime Blush + Lip Tint with Plant Collagen Sephora $22 See On Sephora Helpful tip: If you accidentally overdo it (which happens to the best of us), Blair says to use a bit of powder or a foundation brush to soften the edges of the blush. It will help make the color look like it’s coming from underneath the skin.

Eye-conic Looks Who doesn’t love drama? Curtain sees everyone building up the volume with mascara and pairing it with graphic eyeliner for statement eye looks this fall. To achieve this, she says to grab your favorite volumizing mascara (her pick is the Cover FX PowerFlex) and to smudge a liner like the Urban Decay Cosmetics 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil with your fingertips or a cotton swap for a softer smoky effect.