If you’re reading this, it’s probably safe to say you enjoy shopping — but for Bustle editors, it’s literally our entire lives. We spend our work days scouring the internet to find the best deals and most stylish trends for our readers. Then, off the clock, you’ll probably find us thrift shopping, taking each other’s outfit pics, and wasting hours and hours on Fashion TikTok. All this to say: We know clothes.

So when that autumn itch hits — inspiring you to seek out cozy layering pieces, investment-worthy basics, and the season’s coolest boots — there’s no group of people more qualified (or excited!) to help curate your shopping list. And luckily for you, that’s exactly what we’ve done below.

I reached out to Bustle’s most fashion-obsessed employees (AKA my friends) to get all the tea on their favorite new clothing, accessories, shoes, outerwear, jewelry, and more — and trust me when I say that they really came through with the reccos.

What you’ll find ahead is a collection that our editors truly stand by — and stand for — thanks to each product’s quality, price point, sustainability, or company ethos. From wish list items to the *perfect* white top I can’t stop wearing, keep reading to learn more about Bustle editors’ most wanted pieces for fall.

Ever wish you could raid a fashion editor’s closet? Well, the coming picks are as close as you’re gonna get. Hitting on beloved autumnal trends like leather, plaid, and pretty puff sleeves, these items are absolute wardrobe requirements for anyone who enjoys being chic (read: everyone).

The Perfect White Top

“Every season I add a few go-with-everything white blouses to my closet — they’re easy to wear and great for layering but feel more exciting than a plain button-up. This one is my most recent addition and new favorite — I’m literally wearing it as I type. The puff sleeves and ruffled neckline add interest, while the boxy cut gives the boyish vibe that’s essential to my style. Plus, it’s made entirely from secondhand, vintage fabrics, so it’s totally waste-free.” — Kelsey Stiegman, Senior Fashion Editor

Comfy But Chic Leather Pants

“I can't go through the fall and winter seasons without a saucy pair of leather pants. These have that perfectly '90s cut, and I can already see myself wearing this with a mesh top, an oversize blazer, and sleek boots... I’ll stop, but you get the idea.” — Rachel Lapidos, Senior Lifestyle & Beauty Editor

A Fall AF Mini Dress

“I love a short dress, even when the temperature starts to drop, and this one from Lisa Says Gah is on my wish list. The mock-neck and brown plaid print makes it feel fall-appropriate, and all I need to complete the look are tights and a pair of tall boots.” — Stephanie Sanchez, Fashion and Accessories Editor

An Artsy Maxi

“Kai Collective’s eclectic tube dress is incredibly versatile and can be worn a variety of ways increasing its cost-per-wear. This bright maxi is one I'll be layering under my favorite jackets, proving that you don't have to hide your summer clothing away during the fall.” — Eunice Bruno, Assistant Fashion Market Assistant

An Unexpected Plaid Shirt

“A plain T-shirt can easily feel boring, but a graphic T-shirt can feel a bit immature. Strike the perfect balance with this one from Aloye. Using a classic menswear print — gingham, in this case — this wardrobe staple feels easy and elevated at the same time.” — EJ Briones, Executive Editor, Fashion Market

A Non-Boring Layering Turtleneck

“Mesh shell tops are my ideal layering piece, so this semi-sheer printed turtleneck is the perfect buy. I find myself pairing these under slip dresses and blazers for work or with jeans for the weekend.” — Copelyn Bengel, Associate Fashion Market Editor

When that good fall weather hits, the first thing you want to swipe your card on is a new pair of boots (closely followed by a steaming seasonal latte). From fancy square-toe loafers to patent leather ankle boots in electric lime green, here are the best investment-worthy footwear finds.

Not-Your-Average Platform Boots

“Docs will never go out of style, but since I wear mine at least once a week, it’s beyond time to add another platform boot to my lineup. These come in classic black and white, but I’m super into the checker print design — it adds a cool, ‘weird girl’ touch to the classic fall shoe.” — KS

Bright Ankle Booties

“Sometimes you just have to ditch your everyday black boots for a little drama by way of bright green babies like these. The structured heel and slanted square toe make them extra trendy.” — RL

Timeless Loafers

“These chunky loafers are the best everyday shoe, even beyond the office. Not only do they provide support and keep you far from the city streets with a hearty lug sole, they also play into the ’90s grunge vibes I’m leaning into this fall. My current favorite way to style them is with a striped, varsity-style sock.” — CB

Groovy Square-Toes

“Loafers are my favorite type of shoe. They’re practical and perfect for running around the city but keep your look feeling put-together. This white pair from Stivali New York are made with super soft leather, and the square toe makes them feel modern.” — SS

Chill Low-Tops

“Fashion is not always functional — except when it comes to sneakers. Comfort is inherently a part of their DNA, but now thanks to cool collaborations, sneakers are more stylish than ever. I stick to neutral tones, which makes them simple to pair with any look.” — EJ

Wear-With-Everything Neutral Boots

“Being a kitten heel girl is something that I didn’t predict. But here I am totally and completely in love with this pair. Don’t be scared — these chic boots are meant for those who want just a bit of height without completely giving up on comfort.” — EB

If you came to this story ready and willing to level-up the drip, this category has you covered. Add a little glimmer to your favorite ’fit with silvery chains, sleek hoops, and plenty of whimsical baubles.

A Chain Your Friends Won’t Have

“For the first time in my life, I’ve begun wearing more silver jewelry than gold — and I’m not mad about it. Stacking chrome-colored statement necklaces gives an undeniably edgy look to any given outfit. This Nomasei style is my current favorite due to the unique hand-shaped pendant.” — KS

Kitschy Dangles

“Statement jewelry can elevate anything — and since my typical uniform is a T-shirt and jeans, it’s something I often turn to as an easy way to look dressed-up. I love these funky jewel-tone earrings from Senia’s Doll House Collection designed in collaboration with Claire Webb. The contrasting amethyst and royal blue shades are so stunning, and I love that the wavy shape gives a whimsical touch.” — RL

A Fresh Take On Classic Hoops

“In black-and-white, these glass-blown hoops act as a neutral, with the addition of a fun stripe detail. They can be worn minimally or combined with a colorful earring stack for a statement. I love an update on a classic style, so these are high on my shopping list.” — CB

A Piercing-Less Cuff

“Ear cuffs make me feel cool — no piercing required. They add edge to any look, even if you’re just wearing jeans and a T-shirt, which is what you’ll find me in most days. I love the textured metal on this piece, and the size is perfect. It’s not too chunky and feels secure on your ear.” — SS

A ’90s Choker

“I love mixing two things that don’t make sense to create something that feels fresh. The easiest way to do that is by mixing high and low. This bracelet from Miansai does just that — take gold vermeil.” — EJ

A Cool Pinky Ring

“My obsession with signet rings started when I began working in fashion, and I have to say, Sarah Chloe makes some incredible ones. Whether you get your own initials or those of a loved one engraved on it, the chic vintage aesthetic is always a win.” — EB

If the coming picks are any indication, statement bags are it for fall. Our editors selected the most exciting options (none of which cost more than $200, btw) from viral brands like Telfar, Homage Year, and more. Shop ahead if you love quality bags that shock and surprise.

A Neon Mini

“I already own two Telfar bags — in this exact style, no less — but somehow, I still want more. I’ve been eyeing this electric-pink version for months and, with Barbiecore lasting well into fall, I think it’s finally time to take the plunge.” — KS

A Bag With Patent Leather And Puff

“This patent purple bag is giving Barney-chic in the best way. It’s cushy, fun to hold, and will certainly make a statement. I can’t get enough of the vinyl chain handle. Coco Chanel would shake in her ballet flats.” — RL

A Dressed-Up Tote

“This customizable Bodega Bag is the cutest over-the-top accessory. I love the bright neon tones, combined with the relaxed nylon material of the bag. It’s the perfect mid-size purse for holding everything you need — no more, no less.” — CB

A Fringed Beauty

“I love fringe, and especially its movement on a windy fall day. The bright yellow color on this bag will add even more interest to an already statement-making accessory.” — SS

A Non-Lame Belt Bag

“I tend to associate pastels with warmer weather, but this fall, I’m swapping out my go-to black bags for this baby-blue option from Brandon Blackwood. This mini trunk is perfect for all your daily essentials when you’re on the go.” — EJ

The Latest It Bag

“To the untrained eye, I have way too many bags... but my obsession isn’t hurting anyone. The Homage Year bag is next on my list thanks to its fun shape and joyful printed design that’s sure to brighten up my neutral fall looks.” — EB

Fall may go by many names (Christian Girl Autumn, Sweater Weather, Soup Season, etc.), but no matter what you call it, you can’t deny it’s the time of year when accessories shine. Though scarves and beanies and cozy gloves usually steal the show, Bustle editors make the case for more alternative styles, like body harnesses and streetwear-inspired phone cases. That, and more, ahead.

A Chainlink Body Harness

“Though I’m fully over the endless early-2000s fashion revivals — blasphemy, I know — I’ll never pass up the chance to revisit my high school emo kid wardrobe. So naturally, I’ve been at the forefront of the body harness resurgence. My black faux-leather version has been on repeat, but this chain style is next on my shopping list. It feels more capital-F Fashion and less kinky.” — KS

This Puffy Case

“I’ve recently become inexplicably obsessed with cute phone cases. After spending countless hours searching the internet, I’ve decided that Urban Sophistication’s pillowy-soft puffer cases are *the* ones to buy. They may not help lower my screen time, but they sure are a delight to hold.” — RL

Retro Visor Shades

“I’ll be hiding behind these statement frames until further notice. The amber tone, and the oversize silhouette strikes the perfect balance for an exaggerated shade. I love the idea of a ‘visor’ sunglass, and this feels like a retro but updated version of the trendy face-shielding style.” — CB

Whimsical Clips

“Right now I’m in the process of growing out my curtain bangs, which means they hang down annoyingly when I try to pull back my hair. Barrettes are an easy fix to this problem. These bright floral ones from Notte are both functional and cute.” — SS

The Absolute Chicest Flatbill

“Todd Snyder is the king of collaborations, and this one with New Era is one of my all-time favorites. By using a pinstripe wool instead of traditional canvas, he takes this classic piece from Yankee Stadium to Saville Row. Regardless of team affiliations, we can all agree that this hat is a home run.” — EJ

Classic Silver Hoops

“Khiry is one of my absolute favorite jewelry brands. Their silver, sculptural pieces gave me no choice but to branch out of my golden girl era. Regardless of your metal preferences, no one can deny that these are a guaranteed fall — and winter and spring and summer — staple.” — EB

Though options are abundant to say the least, I somehow end up shopping for the perfect denim trucker, leather jacket, boyfriend blazer, and puffer coat at the start of each fall season. Lots of research later, I’m happy to present the following contenders.

The Edgiest Puffer Vest Of All Time

“Cover anything in black leather and I’ll wear it, end of story. A glossy, patent coating can turn even the cheugiest staple into a chic look worthy of the most badass biker babe, and this cropped puffer vest is a fantastic example.” — KS

A Neutral Topper

“You might think of a track jacket as a post-workout throw-on, but this stylish take will change your mind. Details like the cargo pockets and oversize fit make it a staple that can go with anything.” — RL

A Shroom-Covered Puffer

“A statement puffer is the best way to make a cool-weather outfit without trying. I can throw on a T-shirt and jeans with this piece, then add a fun hat and boots for an easy look.” — CB

An Elevated Sherpa

“Yep, your favorite fall boot brand makes jackets, too, and I can confirm they’re just as cozy. The loose fit and soft sherpa feels like you’re wrapped in a cloud.” — SS

A Vintage-y Denim Jacket

“A denim jacket is something you should always have in your wardrobe arsenal. I already have four denim jackets in different washes and styles, so why not add a fifth? This one from COS brings a more utilitarian feel with its deep pockets and modern cuffs, making any look instantly cool.” — EJ

The Ultimate Oversize Blazer

“I live in an oversize blazer during the fall, and this one is destined to join my collection. This is a layering piece that keeps me warm on my commute to work.” — EB