The "Skittles" Manicure Is The It Nail Trend For Fall
And the French tip isn't going anywhere, either.
Temperatures are cooling, and just like the weather, your style may be shifting as well. Whether it's trying new makeup looks or opting for different hair styles, it's time to plan your autumnal fashion and beauty looks — and when it comes to your manicure, these 10 fall nail trends for 2020 will have your mani game on point this season.
Olive shades, earthy neutrals, and deep jewel tones are all slated to be major mani colors for fall 2020, but what about designs? Bustle spoke with nail artist Mimi D, sundays' owner Amy Lin, Pear Nova founder Rachel James, celebrity and editorial manicurist for Orosa Beauty Annie Howley, and Sally Hansen brand ambassador Hannah Lee to hear what the season's biggest trends will look like. While some popular looks are sticking around — here's looking at you, Skittles manicure — you can also expect new, personalized designs to find their way into your mani rotation as well.
From angled French tips to mismatched (on purpose) nail shapes, there are plenty of options for your nails, whether you're a minimalist or a maximalist. So if you've been at a loss for what to do with your nails as the seasons change, these 10 fall 2020 nail designs are a great place to start.