Fashion Month has officially come to a close. Models walked down the runway at New York, London, Milan, and finally Paris, bringing with them a whole lot of trends. If the past four weeks have taught us anything, it’s that the world is coming out of hibernation and is, once again, ready to rock some truly fun trends.

This season, collections have been injected with a new infusion of life — everything from super-saturated colors, light-catching details, and energetic accessories.

Micro miniskirts are here to show off every inch of your legs, sequins have infiltrated closets for both day and night, and fuchsia has unofficially been declared the color of the year (sorry, Pantone). To name a few… Be they sporty, ultra glam, or whimsical, the collections shown on international runways have provided too many head-turning trends to count.

So, with those in mind, check out the top trends from Fall 2022 Fashion Month — looks you can shop immediately and start mixing into your wardrobe in 5-7 business days.

Micro Minis Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Miniskirts continued to rule the runways at basically every fashion week across the globe. I’m calling it now: this tiny trend has some serious staying power.

SSENSE Exclusive Pink Wool Zippered Miniskirt Pushbutton $445 $89 View product Level-up your miniskirt game with a bright hue and a statement zip.

Statement Sequins Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s high time to add a little sparkle to your everyday look, be it midi skirts, crop tops, blazers, and beyond.

Sapphire Mini Dress En Saison $156 View product A simple long-sleeve mini dress will have you glittering through winter, spring, summer, and fall.

Really Hot Pink Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If there was any question of what the color of the season would be this fall, Valentino had the answer. Their all-pink show proved that unapologetic fuchsia tones are here for the duration of 2022.

Weekend Max Mara 'gineceo' Cropped Cigarette Trousers WEEKEND MAX MARA $129 View product Go for classic ankle-crop trousers for a pink look that you can pair simply with a white T-shirt.

Baseball Caps Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Hats are getting the high-fashion treatment for fall. Just look at this glitzy number.

Beechfield® Unisex Jersey Athleisure Baseball Cap (Black) Beechfield $13.99 $13.20 View product Opt for some interesting texture, like jersey, to mix it up.

Elevated Athleisure Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Be they half-zip fleeces and trousers, midi dresses that look like vintage ski sweaters, or tracksuit-inspired tanks that pair perfectly with silk skirts, this season is all about chic, sporty styles.