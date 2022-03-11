Fashion Month has officially come to a close. Models walked down the runway at New York, London, Milan, and finally Paris, bringing with them a whole lot of trends. If the past four weeks have taught us anything, it’s that the world is coming out of hibernation and is, once again, ready to rock some truly fun trends.
This season, collections have been injected with a new infusion of life — everything from super-saturated colors, light-catching details, and energetic accessories.
Micro miniskirts are here to show off every inch of your legs, sequins have infiltrated closets for both day and night, and fuchsia has unofficially been declared the color of the year (sorry, Pantone). To name a few… Be they sporty, ultra glam, or whimsical, the collections shown on international runways have provided too many head-turning trends to count.
So, with those in mind, check out the top trends from Fall 2022 Fashion Month — looks you can shop immediately and start mixing into your wardrobe in 5-7 business days.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.