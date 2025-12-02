If you need any more proof that naked fashion is fashion, just look to the 2025 Fashion Awards. On Dec. 1, stars and style icons alike, from Sharon Stone to Cate Blanchett, headed across the pond to London’s famed Royal Albert Hall for the annual ceremony, hosted by Oscar nominee and Met Gala co-chair Colman Domingo.

While the Fashion Awards doesn’t have a different theme every year like its closest American counterpart, the Met Gala, the 2025 attendees seemingly decided as a collective to get as spicy as possible. The red carpet was full of nip-baring sheer dresses, plunging suits, and cutout gowns galore.

Not one, but two stars — Sienna Miller and Ellie Goulding — announced their pregnancies on the red carpet by showing off their baby bump. However, the most shocking look might have come from Emily Ratajkowski, who’s known for wearing “naked” fashion, but kept things rather tame in a classic LBD (little black dress) — with an uber-short hem, of course.

That said, EmRata might be proud of how many of her fellow celebs mastered spicier trends on the red carpet. Revisit the most revealing looks from the 2025 Fashion Awards below.

Amelia Gray Hamlin Karwai Tang/Contributor/Getty Images Hamlin embraced the most tried-and-true spicy trend: freeing the nip. She wore a sheer, rhinestone-embellished T-shirt dress and went braless underneath. She added a gold metal belt and paired it with matching open-toe pumps.

Sienna Miller Samir Hussein/Contributor/Getty Images Miller announced her third pregnancy in the most whimsical way. She donned a frilly white dress from Givenchy with a cutout bralette and tons of sheer tulle, which showed off her exposed undies and fuzzy footwear.

PinkPantheress Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Contributor/Getty Images PinkPantheress brought punk rock vibes to the Fashion Awards with a look from Chopova Lowena. She paired a cap-sleeve plaid crop top with an outlandish statement skirt, with chainlink cutouts, clashing plaids, and layers of glittery ruffles that trailed the red carpet.

Nina Dobrev Mike Marsland/Contributor/Getty Images Dobrev put a minimalist twist on the corporate sleaze trend with a crisp white suit from Mithridate, featuring a blazer with extra-wide lapels, loose trousers cinched with a cummerbund, and a blouse left unbuttoned to create a plunging neckline. She completed the monochrome look with matching pointed-toe pumps.

Rita Ora David Fisher/Shutterstock Ora gave J.Lo’s iconic Versace gown a run for its money, wearing a Tom Ford halter-neck dress with a deep navel-baring plunge in muted gray. The gown also featured a massive leg slit in the center, revealing her baby blue pointed-toe pumps.

Ellie Goulding David Fisher/Shutterstock The 2025 Fashion Awards was apparently the place for pregnancy reveals. Goulding debuted her baby bump in a midriff-baring black crop top from Willy Chavarria, which she paired with a matching satin bomber jacket, pleated capri trousers, strappy pumps, and a statement cross necklace.

Chrishell Stause David Fisher/Shutterstock Stause showed Selling Sunset what they’re missing in a luxe plunging satin gown, featuring a halter-neck collar leading to a perfectly draped bustier and a dramatic train. She paired her dress with a thick black choker for some rocker edge.

FKA twigs Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Contributor/Getty Images FKA twigs embodied the title of her new album Eusexua in a skin-colored sheer dress from Dilara Findikoglu that freed the nip, featuring jagged webbing and an asymmetrical hem that created a thigh-high leg slit. But the star of the show was a flower bag that spiraled around her wrist, which she paired with platform ballet slippers.