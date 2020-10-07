Breast Cancer Awareness month is upon us, and it's an important period of time every year. Breast Cancer is the most common form of cancer in the UK, and one in eight women will be diagnosed with it in their lifetime. But in recent years, more and more people are recovering from the illness, usually due to early detection. The October campaign aims to encourage people to talk about Breast Cancer, be aware of potential symptoms, and to cheek for any abnormalities. These fashion and beauty buys to support Breast Cancer Awareness month also help to channel money into the causes that are doing life-saving work around Breast Cancer.

Around this time of year, some brands create special products for Breast Cancer Awareness month that are usually one-offs, and donate a big chunk of their profits to charity. Others tend to instead create limited edition versions of their bestsellers or contribute by donating a flat-rate to their chosen charity. This year, many of the offerings are donating to important charities such as CoppaFeel and Breast Cancer Now. These charities fund crucial research, as well as supporting men and women who have been diagnosed with the illness.

You can do your bit by picking up one of the below, and always remember to check your breasts regularly — this guide by CoppaFeel makes it easy to know how.