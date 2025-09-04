In case you hadn’t heard: hyper-romanticism is in.

In recent years, the fashion industry has leaned into all things girly. Elements of girlhood, such as dainty bows, bubble hems, and cotton candy colors, separately dominated the industry’s foremost runways and TikTok “cores.” Now, as a culmination of sorts, one of fall’s biggest trends is an amalgamation of them all.

Per the Fall/Winter 2025 runways of Acne, Valentino, and Fendi, the more traditionally feminine features you can incorporate into a single outfit, the chicer it is. (Fendi, for example, dressed a model in a lace top, a beribboned pastel skirt, and cherry-red lace tights.) It’s romanticism on overdrive. But in bag form, the epitome of the trend is the Fendi Baguette Satin Bag With Appliqués. It ticks off multiple girlish boxes: it’s crafted in a shiny satin, adorned with sequins, crystals, and mirror-effect appliqués, and it’s baby pink.

The style itself is a legacy, of course. Designed in 1997, the Fendi Baguette was cemented in pop-culture canon once Sex and the City got ahold of it. Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) carried several iterations throughout the show, with one Season 3 moment becoming truly iconic: while getting mugged, she told the robber that her purple sequined purse wasn’t just a bag, “it’s a Baguette.” Since its inception, the Baguette has been carried by the likes of Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Bella Hadid, and reinterpreted in various colorways, patterns, and embellishments. But no style captures the romance galore trend quite like this new design.

If refracted glass isn’t quite your thing, don’t fret. The trend can be interpreted in various other ways. As long as your choice of carryall boasts multiple girly crests — pastels, lace, pearls, bows, jewels, or other adornments — you’ll nail the look. Pro tip: Combine your over-the-top purse with other romantic pieces for a runway-ready ’fit.

This trend is maximalist in the prettiest way.