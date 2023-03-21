Barely a day goes by when Florence Pugh doesn’t dazzle the world with her wardrobe choices. This week, the actor has been in New York City promoting her latest film, A Good Person. The actor attended a special screening of the movie, and stunned with her look. Styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, the star wore a custom Valentino dress with a white, backless top and a black maxi-skirt. Pugh wore her hair in a sleek updo at the screening, which she attended with her parents, Deborah Mackin and Clinton Pugh.

Pugh also had another special guest, her iconic “Granzo Pat,” who has become a regular plus-one on the red carpet. Speaking about her gran to talk show host Jimmy Fallon, the actor revealed that she’s even started to receive gifts from fans and admirers. “Months later, she goes, ‘You must give me the address of that person.’ And I was like, ‘Which person are you talking about?’ And she goes, ‘The person that gave me that beautiful handbag. I need to write her a thank-you note,’” Pugh remarked.

Meanwhile, on the same night as the A Good Person screening, Pugh was spotted leaving her hotel in another chic outfit. Still rocking the same hairstyle, Pugh wore a black minidress by Alessandra Rich that featured delicate lace detailing on the bust. You can recreate Miss Flo’s look here, which costs £1150. The actor accessorised her outfit with a £995 TOVE Studio Coat, a Valentino Garavani Roman Stud leather tote bag, and a pair of £650 black suede Elia boots designed by Dear Frances. The star wore statement cat eye sunglasses and statement jewellery to top the look off.

Pugh was reportedly heading out to dinner with her parents and grandma, in addition to Zach Braff. The pair dated for three years, parting on good terms in 2022. In early March, the former couple reunited for the premiere of A Good Person, which Braff wrote, directed, and specifically catered to Pugh.