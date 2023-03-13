And the Oscar for biggest coat goes to… Florence Pugh. After walking the Academy Awards’ red carpet in custom Valentino couture earlier in the night, teaming a duvet-esque dress and shorts combo with sleek ponytail-bangs, the Don’t Worry Darling actor later returned in a second look by the Italian fashion house for the Vanity Fair after-party.

Featuring a black bralette with rose detailing, and an enormous pink hooded parka that reached the floor like a dramatic train, Pugh’s custom Valentino look channelled the practicality of those changing robes people wear to go outdoor swimming, but she turned it into a high fashion moment. Pugh paired the outfit with jewellery by Tiffany and Co. and Maria Tash — the star of the show on the accessories front was a Tiffany T1 diamond necklace, worth well over £200,000. The actor’s chunky brown satin heels are also custom Valentino.

During the ceremony, Pugh and fellow actor Andrew Garfield presented Everything Everywhere All At Once’s writer-directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert with the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. In total, the film won seven Oscars, making it the most decorated film at the ceremony since 2009’s Slumdog Millionaire.

On her way into the post-Oscars bash, Pugh was spotted celebrating with Best Actress winner Michelle Yeoh, who won the top award for her leading role in the futuristic comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once. She is the first Asian actor to pick up the Best Actress gong. “I’m bringing this home!” she said, accepting the historic prize. “Thank you to the Academy, this is history in the making!” Following the cast’s triumph, Michelle, Pugh, and her giant pink coat were snapped hugging and celebrating together on their way to the Vanity Fair bash, and posed together with Yeoh’s beloved golden statue.