Though A-lister Florence Pugh chopped her blonde strands into a lob in 2022, the actor has proven time and time again that you can still get incredibly creative with short hair. Case in point: She recently attended the British Independent Film Awards with a boudoir-inspired ‘60s flipped bob, soon after fanning her hair into a modern structural ‘do for the BAFTAs. She experimented with the wet hair look at the British Fashion Awards, and her hair reached new edgy heights at Paris Fashion Week just this month.

And cementing the playful sentiment, for once and for all, that those with short hair have more fun? She *just* arrived on the 95th annual Academy Awards red carpet with a sleek ponytail, coyly wrapped into a structural twist with the tips flared into micro bangs — all while looking like a dream in Valentino couture, might I add. I mean, just the epitome of iconic.

When it comes to red carpets, Pugh has struck pure gold with her loyal glam team — and her Oscars look is no different.

Her sultry, siren-esque eyes and peachy nude lip moment is thanks to Alex Babsky, who used Valentino Beauty exclusively on the actor (ICYWW, her semi-matte pout is thanks to Rosso Valentino Lipstick in the shade 112R).

As for the hair, Matt Rez is the expert colorist who has perfected her bright shade of crisp, golden blonde, while Peter Lux is the hair stylist mastermind behind Pugh’s show-stopping, structural pony.

As for her minimal, neutral-hued mani, Dawn Sterling is to thank for bringing the look together.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images