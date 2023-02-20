Florence Pugh continues to slay with her fashion game as of late, especially with her choice of sheer dresses. Whenever there’s an event that Pugh’s been invited to, it’s exciting to see what look the actor will go with next. And her outfit for the BAFTAs 2023 after-party certainly did not disappoint. Hosted by British Vogue and Tiffany & Co, the event saw the Don’t Worry Darling star wear a Barbie-esque Valentino minidress. Accentuated by pink sequins coupled with a diamante bust and bow, Pugh paired the sweetheart neckline with a Tiffany & Co necklace, chunky silver platform heels, and shimmery makeup. According to the Daily Mail, the Pre-Fall ‘23 Sequin Tulle Mini Dress will set you back £10,391 when it becomes available to purchase.

For the main ceremony, meanwhile, Pugh wore a tangerine semi-sheer tulle dress, exposing a thong underneath, designed by Harris Reed for Nina Ricci. The strapless floor-length gown was custom-made for Pugh, inspired by a classic orange couture gown from Nina Ricci’s Spring-Summer 1988 Collection. “This was the first sketch I did for the brand and am absolutely speechless to have such an incredible individual wearing it,” Reed shared on Instagram. The star accentuated the look with Tiffany & Co jewellery and wore her hair in a spiky bun, matching the tulle ruffles.

Pugh is a close friend of Reed and opened the designer’s show at London Fashion Week on Feb. 16. The actor wore a stunning black and gold Harlequin print set with a halo headpiece, which she described as an “actual dream” on Instagram. “Wearing your clothes is like being given the best key to the best dress up box there is.”