Florence Pugh’s Cut-Out Bustier Look Just Won London Fashion Week

The Don’t Worry Darling actor opened Harris Reed’s show in style.

Florence Pugh attends the Harris Reed for London Fashion Week in Feb. 2023
Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harris Reed

Straight on the heels of her stunning style moment wearing a cut-out dress for a photoshoot with Vanity Fair, Florence Pugh has once again given the fashion girlies something to put on their Pinterest boards. The actor made a surprise appearance at London Fashion Week, opening Harris Reed’s AW23 show on Feb. 16 with a dramatic speech penned by the designer. Pugh was dressed in a black and gold ensemble in harlequin print, with a thigh-high slit skirt and a cut-out bustier. She topped it all off with platform boots and a statement making disc-shaped headpiece, looking as though she had a halo.

“Clothing has a transformative power — whether for an actor or simply a performer on the stage of life. The art of dressing up allows us to express who we truly are, creating a safe space to inhabit in a sometimes judgemental world,” Pugh told the crowd at the Tate Modern. “Our costumes can change who we want to be seen as, and who we are destined to be. I invite you to embrace the lamé and sequins of life, because all the world’s a stage,” she finished dramatically.

Reed, the newly-appointed creative director of Parisian house Nina Ricci, deliberately created dramatic silhouettes in his work as a nod to Henry Moore’s sculptures, per British Vogue. In a post-show interview, the 26-year-old designer explained that he had stuck to using only gold lamé, black velvet, and silver sequins for this collection in a tribute to the drama of theatre — these materials were once old theatre curtains and deadstock.

Of Pugh, whom he described as a “very dear friend,” Reed said: “She is the most amazing actor at the moment, and she really loved the idea of something that felt much more than an up-and-down catwalk.”

In an Instagram story, Pugh thanked Reed for the experience, writing: “@harris_reed asked me to speak his words. Only as I was learning them did I realise that my 13-year-old self was screaming the same thing. You wear yourself. And what you want to be seen as. I’m so grateful to be involved in @harris_reed show. It was an honour and it was a privilege. My teen self would have been screaming.”