Whether you were first introduced to the actor through the iconic horror film Midsommar or are just now catching up on the Don’t Worry Darling drama, Florence Pugh has stayed permanently on Hollywood’s mind over the past few years.

Though Pugh’s rise to fame has undeniably skyrocketed over the past three years, due to her work in Black Widow and Little Women, her red carpet moments actually span back to the start of her career in the mid-2010s. During that time, she has continued to define her red carpet style to what it is today (read: edgy as hell and inarguably cool).

Pugh is particularly known for taking fashion risks, ever reaching for edgy details, like plunging necklines, see-through fabrics, exaggerated trains, and, of course, her signature septum piercing. Her sheer Barbiecore gown was such a bold statement that it brought an onslaught of social media trolls with very outdated opinions on nipples.

Her mic drop response: “I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it. What’s more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts?” Thankfully, this hasn’t stopped the actor from going full speed ahead with her red carpet looks — especially for the Don’t Worry, Darling press tour (which, in my humble opinion, include some of her hottest fashion moments yet).

Ahead, take a look at 30 of Pugh’s best red carpet looks to date.

The Fashion Awards 2022 Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images This backless Pierpaolo Piccioli gown is very on brand for the starlet, with a classic silhouette and a saucy backless cut. Also, it has pockets.

25th British Independent Film Awards David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images From the boudoir straight to the red carpet, this sultry look by Rodarte channeled Old Hollywood glam. The sheer cape and slinky silk gown made for a look I will literally never forget.

13th Annual Governors Awards TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty Images Pugh has donned naked dresses several times, but this one takes the cake. She wore a sheer white dress by Victoria Beckham with an opaque panel around her chest and hips.

79th Annual Venice International Film Festival Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images One of Pugh’s best looks, IMO, was this sheer Valentino gown. It came with exaggerated puff sleeves a corset bodice, and a waist-high slit that revealed shorts underneath. Let’s not forget those plumed pumps. *Chef kiss.*

66th BFI London Film Festival Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images For London’s Film Festival, the star stunned in a spaghetti strap peach dress with a waist cutout and feather-trimmed hemline. Another gorgeous Valentino look.

Tiffany & Co. "Vision & Virtuosity" Brand Exhibition Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This see-thorugh crochet set gave that signature spice that’s become Pugh’s calling card. She accessorized the Emilia Wickstead look with Tiffany jewels for a bit of Don’t Worry Darling-era glamour.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images This Carolina Herrera mini dress offers a stunning combination of ‘60s mod and ‘40s silhouettes. The mini dress is further accentuated with a baby pink train. (Also, TBT to this hair.)

Netflix Premiere of "Don't Look Up" Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dramatic as ever, Pugh donned a black bra top and itty bitty shorts, paired with cherry red platform heels, and a Valentino bag, topping with a tiger print duster.

World Premiere of Marvel Studios Black Widow David M. Benett/WireImage/Getty Images As a new addition to the Marvel universe, Pugh truly went off. She wore a black satin Miu Miu midi with a waist cutout and a glittering lace-up detail. She matched the energy with equally-sparkly Jimmy Choo heels and a crystal choker.

Louis Vuitton Parfum Dinner Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the brand’s Parfum Dinner in July 2021, Pugh wore a look from the Louis Vuitton Resort 2022 collection, which included a metallic bomber jacket and matching mini skirt.

Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Here, Pugh served up ultimate cool-girl vibes. From the pink-tipped hair, down to the combat boots, she was the epitome of chic. She paired her matching Dior set with a grey-blue Miss Dior mini bag.

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Looking like a walking trophy, the actor wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown covered in gold sequins. She kept it simple on jewelry, but went with black Jimmy Choo platform heels for a little va va voom.

92nd Annual Academy Awards Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To celebrate her first Oscar Nomination for her role in Little Women, the actor brought her mother Deborah Pugh as her plus-one. She glowed in another Louis Vuitton dress, this time with silky tiers and a belted waist.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 Lia Toby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Black Widow actor wore a Barbie pink Dries Van Noten gown with exaggerated puff sleeves and tie details down the center. The look then opened up like a cape, billowing out behind her.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 Nominees' Party Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images For the pre-show party, Pugh wore a fiery red Ulyana Sergeenko mini dress with shoulder pads and ruffle detailing. The ultimate LRD.

World Premiere of Little Women Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing another Valentino look, the Little Women actor wore a mini dress with an off-the-shoulder sash that hung down to her feet.

92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images After being nominated for “Best Supporting Actress” in Little Women, Pugh wore an asymmetrical kumquat gown by Monse and glitzy gold sandals.

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Following her January 2020 Vogue cover, Pugh went full force for the Critics' Choice Awards. She quite literally dazzled in a Prada gown covered in silver sequins and tassels.

Little Women London evening photocall Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Taking it back to the 1940s, Pugh’s gingham dress featured a pencil skirt and keyhole cut-out at the bust, leading up to a buttoned collar and puff sleeves. Very much giving Clare McCardell, the OG of American fashion.

72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, the actor wore a custom Schiaparelli gown in baby blue with bright orange accents, accessorizing the look with matching Christian Louboutin stillettos.

Premiere of Netflix's Marriage Story Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Attending the premiere of Marriage Story, Pugh wore a Kelly green silk A-line dress by Galvan London.

Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Channeling a bit of her famous Midsommar floral gown, her stylist informed fans that the Valentino couture dress actually was inspired by a Parisian bloom. Only the best for the May Queen (IYKYK).

Teen Vogue's Young Hollywood Party Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing another Monse dress, alongside former Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Lindsay Peoples Wager, the actor’s dress brought a nautical theme to the Young Hollywood party.

Surprise Screening Of Fighting With My Family Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Who doesn’t love a power suit on the red carpet? This baby blue set is giving off serious boss energy.

62nd BFI London Film Festival David M. Benett/WireImage/Getty Images The actor wore a floral print spaghetti strap dress with beige leather over-the-knee boots for the premiere of The Little Drummer Girl.

Screening of King Lear Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sometimes all you need is a sheer top and a high waisted pant to make a massive statement. Clearly, Pugh was a fan of sheer everything all the way back to her early red carpet days.

EE British Academy Film Awards Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The BAFTA brought out Pugh in Miu Miu. She was cloaked in sparkle, donning a midnight blue embellished gown, covered in jewels that looked like the night sky. The highlight of this ‘fit, however, had to be her Time’s Up ring.

EE British Academy Film Awards nominees party Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images For the BAFTAs nominee party, Pugh went for a sultry sequin number, finished with a red lip and silver pumps.

BFI Luminous Fundraising Gala Fred Duval/FilmMagic/Getty Images Going casual, Pugh’s simple silk shirt dress and fur-covered sandals still gets the job done.

London Film Critics Circle Awards 2018 Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images This romantic Sandra Mansour dress was covered in script and featured lace ruffle sleeves. The velvet accessories, however, are what really look the ensemble up a notch.

British Independent Film Awards Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Looking regal in a goldish green Mui Mui gown, Pugh added a bit of edge with sultry glam, spiky hair, and black nails.

The London Evening Standard British Film Awards David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Taking home the Breakthrough of the Year Award from the 2016 British Film Awards, Pugh wore a brocade dress by Milly.