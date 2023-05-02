Florence Pugh made her Met Gala debut tonight, and true to form, she did so with a bang. Hitting the Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic steps with Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli on her arm, she showed off a freshly shaved head and a glamorous white gown (a theme of the night) by the fashion house’s creative director.

While the new buzz cut — which she topped with a dramatic feathered headpiece — is certainly a surprise, it's hardly one that she's wearing Valentino tonight. Serving as Piccioli's latest muse, Pugh has made waves on the red carpet in a number of bold Valentino looks in recent years. The British actress is even the star of the new Rockstud bag campaign. This moment, however, cemented her relationship with the brand.

While Valentino often puts her in vibrant colors, Pugh's gown tonight was somewhat more subtle in contrast. That’s not to say the Don’t Worry Darling star didn’t stand out, though. She walked the steps as if she’d done so a million times, stunning in a creamy white strapless dress featuring a trendy tummy cut-out.

From behind, the creation boasted a sultry open back with a black ribbon tied into a romantic bow. A substantial train, a bit of bling, and a crown adorned with black feathers brought the look together.

Pugh, in all her glory.