Florence Pugh is officially a Valentino diva. After countless headline-making fashion moments wearing the Italian label, their partnership has finally been hard-launched. I mean, who can forget the Internet-breaking pink sheer dress or this sheer skirt look from PFW fans tried to replicate? Or, more recently, her billowing underwear-as-pants look at the Oscars? Yep, this collaboration is going to be good.

The Don’t Worry Darling star rocked the no-pants look again in her first-ever Valentino campaign, shot by industry heavyweight Steven Meisel. “As you can see.. I’m pretty shocked and ecstatic to announce that my @maisonvalentino campaign is here,” Pugh announced on main yesterday, sharing images from the shoot.

The campaign was all about the Rockstud — studded bags and iconic shoes worn by virtually every style star since they were launched in 2010. In one image, Pugh clutched a metallic silver Rockstud23 bag and the classic pointed pumps. She matched the cult favorite accessories with a saucy ‘fit: a gray long-sleeve bodysuit sans pants.

She wore a similar no-pants look in another campaign image, where she donned a black bodysuit and a rosette choker (one of the Carrie Bradshaw-approved trends blowing up this year). This time, the look was merchandised with a hot pink bag and heels.

In his own Instagram announcement, Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli explained the brand’s choice of muse. “I met Florence right after my couture show, and I was impressed by her intelligence and bravery, the way she stand for herself, the ability to handle any circumstances with such grace and acumen,” he wrote.

Photo courtesy of Valentino/Steven Meisel

This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting pairing, which will begin with the 2023 Met Gala on May 1. Pugh already confirmed she’ll be attending the annual bash wearing a “big” Valentino ensemble. Personally, I can’t wait.