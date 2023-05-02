Celebrity Beauty
Florence Pugh Shaved Her Head For The 2023 Met Gala
Fearless.
When it comes to Florence Pugh’s hair, it’s clear that she’s simply unattached to her tresses and down to try just about anything for a movie role. Case in point? The UK-born actor most recently cut her brunette lob into a choppy shag for A Good Person (on-screen and by herself, might I add). Further, she most recently has been quite experimental with her grown-out bob, with out-there structural updos making a statement on countless red carpets.
As for 2022’s Met Gala? Pugh arrived on the legendary Metropolitan Museum of Art’s carpeted steps with a sky-high headpiece and a freshly-shaven head to honor this year’s “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” theme. I mean, truly iconic.
For yet another highly-anticipated role starring alongside Andrew Garfield, Pugh recently went for the bold buzz for the upcoming film titled We Live In Time. And while I’m personally a fan of her recent ‘60s-inspired flipped bobs and cool-girl micro bangs — TBH, this may be my favorite look of hers yet.
As for her stunning white gown with ultra-long, balletcore-esque black ribbon detailing, Pugh continues her long-standing relationship with Valentino as one of their most-loved ambassadors.