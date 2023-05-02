When it comes to Florence Pugh’s hair, it’s clear that she’s simply unattached to her tresses and down to try just about anything for a movie role. Case in point? The UK-born actor most recently cut her brunette lob into a choppy shag for A Good Person (on-screen and by herself, might I add). Further, she most recently has been quite experimental with her grown-out bob, with out-there structural updos making a statement on countless red carpets.

As for 2022’s Met Gala? Pugh arrived on the legendary Metropolitan Museum of Art’s carpeted steps with a sky-high headpiece and a freshly-shaven head to honor this year’s “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” theme. I mean, truly iconic.

For yet another highly-anticipated role starring alongside Andrew Garfield, Pugh recently went for the bold buzz for the upcoming film titled We Live In Time. And while I’m personally a fan of her recent ‘60s-inspired flipped bobs and cool-girl micro bangs — TBH, this may be my favorite look of hers yet.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for her stunning white gown with ultra-long, balletcore-esque black ribbon detailing, Pugh continues her long-standing relationship with Valentino as one of their most-loved ambassadors.